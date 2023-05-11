Temple Mayor Michael Johnson, made a statement after the reopening of the grade-level railroad crossing at the north end of Sage Street earlier this week.
In his statement, Johnson talks about the changes that have taken place regarding the crossings.
“Installation of signage and overhead deterrents intended to help enforce the City of Temple’s prohibition against tractor trailers attempting to use this crossing with its sharp drop in elevation between the railroad track and Johnson Street, which is Georgia highway 113", he said.
The crossing which was originally closed by Norfolk Southern has led to difficulties.
“Big trucks blatantly kept ignoring warning signs erected by the railroad and by the City of Temple, with one result being the necessity of stopping train traffic for several hours while yet another 'big rig' was removed," Johnson said. "And while the local government agreed with the railroad that the problem needed to be resolved, City officials certainly were opposed to the permanent closing of this crossing until a much larger and improved new crossing is constructed.”
Johnson discussed a new issue that has arose recently caused by Norfolk Southern’s recent actions of where they park trains and the importance it has added to the crossing being reopened.
“Recently, the importance of having Sage Street crossing open and full functional for automobiles and smaller trucks has been underscored by Norfolk Southern’s action to block our two downtown crossings for long periods of time by trains being parked on the side track," he noted. "And sometimes the Ringer Road crossing has been blocked for the same reason. Fortunately, this can’t happen with the Sage Street crossing because the side track does not extend that far.”
Johnson addressed the citizens and thanked them for their patience during the $5,000 project.
“The City of Temple has spent taxpayer dollars in working with Norfolk Southern to complete this safety project," Johnson stated. "I’m sure members of the City Council will join me in thanking our citizens for being patient while the additional deterrent measures have been put in place.”
Johnson lays out his plan going forward as to how big trucks that do not heed the warnings that the deterrents give.
“My hope is that drivers of these big trucks will pay attention and use the wide grade-level crossing just south of downtown, near the Temple High School," he said. "My pledge to any big rig drivers who try to use the Sage Street crossing despite all the warnings, the City of Temple will enforce its traffic laws to the most severe extent possible.”
The Sage Street crossing near Sonoco opened up Monday morning after Norfolk Southern removed the barricades to allow travel across the railroad once again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.