Temple Mayor Michael Johnson has been hospitalized with an unspecified illness while in Panama City Beach, and will be transferred to Emory hospital in Atlanta for what Mayor Pro Tem Richard Bracknell called “a pretty major surgery.”.
Johnson’s condition was announced in the beginning of Monday’s City Council meeting.
The announcement precluded the resignations of several city officials including Council Member Hiley Miller and City Finance Director Ken Abidde.
Miller’s resignation was effective March 28 and was due to her moving her residence outside her ward. According to the city’s charter, the Council is allowed to appoint Miller’s replacement because there is less than 12 months remaining in her term.
“I know one thing, I always enjoyed working with her,” Bracknell said of Miller. “She was dedicated, dependable.”
“I thought she did an excellent job,” Ward 2 Councilman Howard Walden said.
There were no immediate nominations for a qualified replacement for Miller’s seat, and it was agreed to table postpone the discussion of Miller’s replacement until either a special-called meeting or the next regular meeting.
Abidde’s resignation will will be effective this Friday, April 14.
The council did discuss the process of replacing Abidde, and using the Will Robinson CPA firm.
The council approved the mayor, city administrator and councilman who represents the council on the Budget and Finance Committee to begin the process of recruiting a Abidde’s replacement.
Police Chief Creig Lee announced the promotion of Chris Parrish to Lieutenant in response to the resignation of James Hollowood.
The Council also approved the items on the consent agenda which included the purchase of a new HVAC system in the city’s Recreation Center gymnasium as well as the authorization of payment of $20,000 in 2021 SPLOST funds to Carroll County to help purchase a mobile crisis response unit. Another item included was authorization to the City Administrator to grant merit increases to eligible city employees base on the evaluation criteria used for the past several years and with each eligible employee to receive the increase in accordance with the respective anniversary dates in current position. The final item included in the consent agenda was a resolution identifying the City of Temple as an active participant in the Georgia Municipal Association’s “Embrace Civility Initiative.”
