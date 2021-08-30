Earlier this week, a Temple man received a 30-year sentence and was fined $300,000 for trafficking in methamphetamine.
Christopher Couch, 39, was initially arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2019. He was sentenced in Carroll County Superior Court to serve 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years' probation, according to Ashley Hulsey, Carroll County public information officer.
Officials said that due to the pandemic, Couch was not scheduled for trial until last week.
During the trial, Couch was found guilty of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as other drug-related charges.
According to a press release, Carroll County Deputies, along with the assistance of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit (ACE), were attempting to serve a warrant on a different individual living in Villa Rica in November 2019, when they encountered Couch.
Deputies allege that when they encountered Couch, he refused to respond to their verbal commands to show his hands. Deputies also allege that Couch had a handgun lying next to him.
According to deputies, once Couch was secured, deputies checked his identity and learned that he had a warrant for violation of probation, and was also a convicted felon.
Police say a search warrant was then secured for the hotel room in which Couch was located. According to police reports, the ACE unit located illegal drugs, smoking devices, prescription pills not in their original container, along with over $4,000 in U.S. currency on Couch’s person.
