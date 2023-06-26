The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has arrested Andrew Frehill, 30, of Temple after allegedly setting fire to an apartment complex. On June 10, 2023, around approximately 10:30 p.m. the Carrollton Fire Department (CFD) was dispatched to The Reserve Carrollton Apartments on Lovvorn Road, in reference to a commercial fire. The next morning on June 11, 2023, Frehill was arrested. He faces charges of arson in the first degree and obstruction to a police officer.
According to an incident report, the fire department arrived at the three story building within three minutes of the call and noticed smoke coming from a second floor window. Frehill allegedly ignited the fire with a flame torch. Upon entrance, they located the incident at apartment 221 with both the bathroom and closet set on fire. Further investigation also revealed an additional fire in another closet which had been extinguished by the sprinkler system.
Authorities say the sprinkler head was activated before the fire was properly extinguished and a bystander also attempted to use a ABC fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. With extinguishment by fire personnel, overhaul, and a 12-salvage the fire was safely contained and ventilated.
Deputies did not locate Frehill until the next morning on June 11, after Officer Ethan Bone was dispatched to OFS Fitel, LLC at 10 Brightwave Blvd in reference to a suspicious person attempting to climb the business fence. Upon arrival, Bone spoke to multiple employees who indicated that the previous night, June 10, they witnessed someone climbing a fence near the railroad tracks on the property’s south western side. After witnessing someone do the same thing the next morning, they called 911. As a U.S. foreign trade zone the property has multiple federal warning signs prohibiting entry.
Bone searched the location where the man was last seen and soon identified Frehill standing on the opposite side of the fence. Frehill refused to comply with officer commands and continued to flee. Bone then notified dispatch of the fleeing suspect.
After an hour of searching, Officer Billy Levens and Officer Colby Calcutt soon located Frehill , who attempted to flee once again.
The employees did not notice any damages or missing items, but instead demanded the perpetrator be charged with criminal trespassing. There were also no casualties or injuries within all 30 units of the second floor complex. Frehill was taken into custody, and was denied bond.
