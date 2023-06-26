ANDREW FREHILL

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has arrested Andrew Frehill, 30, of Temple after allegedly  setting fire to an apartment complex. On June 10, 2023, around approximately 10:30 p.m. the Carrollton Fire Department (CFD) was dispatched to The Reserve Carrollton Apartments on Lovvorn Road, in reference to a commercial fire. The next morning on June 11, 2023, Frehill was arrested. He faces charges of arson in the first degree and obstruction to a police officer.

According to an incident report, the fire department arrived at the three story building within three minutes of the call and noticed smoke coming from a second floor window. Frehill allegedly ignited the fire with a flame torch. Upon entrance, they located the incident at apartment 221 with both the bathroom and closet set on fire. Further investigation also revealed an additional fire in another closet which had been extinguished by the sprinkler system. 