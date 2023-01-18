Haralson County officers along with a neighboring agency located and arrested a Temple man who had been in the wind with an active warrant since early 2022.

On April 29, 2022, deputies with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an aggravated assault at 7561 Ga Highway 120 in Buchanan. According to HCSO officials, the victim stated he was laying in the bed when an unknown man allegedly came into the room and struck him multiple times with a baseball bat.

Trending Videos