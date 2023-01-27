Barry Lee Golden

Barry Lee Golden

According to the press release, Sergeant Kirkland of the Haralson County Crime Suppression Unit pulled over Barry Lee Golden, age 34 of Temple, Georgia, Monday afternoon after observing the defendant fail to maintain his lane. The vehicle Golden occupied did not have the correct tag and meant Golden needed to get out in order to run the VIN.

When Golden stepped out of the vehicle Kirkland noticed he had a firearm on his person. Sergeant Benson was also on the scene and ran the firearm which came back stolen from Atlanta.

Trending Videos