According to the press release, Sergeant Kirkland of the Haralson County Crime Suppression Unit pulled over Barry Lee Golden, age 34 of Temple, Georgia, Monday afternoon after observing the defendant fail to maintain his lane. The vehicle Golden occupied did not have the correct tag and meant Golden needed to get out in order to run the VIN.
When Golden stepped out of the vehicle Kirkland noticed he had a firearm on his person. Sergeant Benson was also on the scene and ran the firearm which came back stolen from Atlanta.
According to the report, Golden was patted down for additional weapons and was going to be taken into custody for Theft by Receiving stolen Property and suspected methamphetamine was found in Golden’s pocket.
While Benson was handling the firearm, Kirkland deployed K-9 Tora to conduct a free air sniff and Tora became interested in the rear of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was then conducted and a trafficking amount of methamphetamine was located along with 12 various schedule two pills.
The Haralson-Paulding County Drug task force was contacted and were allowed to take over the remainder of the investigation.
According to the press release, Golden has been arrested by the Haralson County Sheriff's Office and charged with Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of VGCSA possession of schedule two drug, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
