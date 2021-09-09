A Temple man was arrested last week after police say he attempted to elude an officer.
David Randall Swanger, 51, was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, failure to obey stop sign, and drugs not in original container.
According to Lieutenant Jim Hollowood of the Temple PD, on Sept. 1, at approximately 2 a.m., officer Joseph Alexander reported that he had noticed suspicious driving activity coming from Swanger’s vehicle.
Alexander said that when Swanger saw him following, Swanger began to run multiple stop signs, as well as make sudden turns, in order to avoid Alexander.
Hollowood said that just as Alexander was in the process of activating his emergency equipment to try to do a traffic stop, Swanger made another turn by a laundromat located on Rocking D Road in Temple, before fleeing on foot.
But police said Alexander was able to get out of his vehicle and catch Swanger.
Police said that Swanger might have run because he had open warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear.
After successfully detaining Swanger, police said they then searched Swanger’s vehicle.
Police say when they entered his vehicle, they found several baggies containing methamphetamine, oxycodone, and heroin.
Police then told Swanger that he was under arrest. Swanger is currently booked in the Temple jail.
He was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, failure to obey stop sign, and drugs not in original container.
