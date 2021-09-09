Robert McNeal, Bowdon Red Devils. Quarterback Robert McNeal was 9-16 for 122 yards in the loss to Haralson.

MJ Morris, Carrollton Trojans. Quarterback MJ Morris was 17-20-1 for 339 yards and four TDS in the victory over Jonesboro.

Ace Williamson, Carrollton Trojans. Williamson caught six passes for 102 yards and two TD in the victory over Jonesboro.

Vicari Swain, Central Lions. Wide receive Vicari Swain caught five passes for 115 yards and 2 TDs.

Isaiah O’Neal, Heard County Braves. Running back Isaiah O’Neal rushed for 131 yards on 10 carries and a TD.

