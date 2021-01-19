Temple officials are making plans for several projects that could be funded with the new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) — provided county voters approve the continuation of the tax in March.
The wish-list for capital projects was discussed Jan. 11 during the city’s regular monthly meeting. The city is anticipating some $4.5 million in revenue from the one-cent tax.
One primary focus of the city’s wish list is making numerous road repairs and upgrades, according to City Administrator Bill Osborne.
County voters will go to the polls on March 16 to decide whether to continue the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Voters first approved the tax to take effect in 1987 and have since authorized its renewal each time its six-year term has ended.
The current iteration of the tax began in 2015 and has funded a variety of capital projects across Carroll County and in Temple. The tax is derived from virtually every retail sale made in the county, including purchases made by those who make a stop traveling along Interstate 20. The tax is collected by the county and is then distributed to its cities on a formula based on their population and shared government services.
While the tax has been renewed each time, some local officials have noted that this year the referendum will take place following a long election-year process, topped off by an unusually intense primary that will have taken place 71 days before the March 16 vote.
“Everybody is pretty well drained,” Osborne said Tuesday. “Going back to the polls is not something that people necessarily are wanting to put on the top of their to-do list.”
SPLOST revenue has proved invaluable to Temple, as it has for other municipalities. Before the city was able to refinance the bond that built its water treatment plant, the city was continually in danger of not making debt payments. SPLOST revenue enabled them to do so, as well as helped the city build numerous projects without raising property taxes.
Osborne said that no specific project is earmarked for the new SPLOST revenue, but the city hopes to do several projects, beginning with roads and streets.
“We’ve got different kinds of road projects: road repairs, resurfacing, safety improvements, sidewalks, intersection improvements, those sorts of things,” Osborne said.
The city is also looking at doing updates to some sewer lift stations and doing overall upgrades in the water and sewerage network.
Also on the wish list is a series of items for the city’s police department, including communication upgrades for the officers and some updating on the police station.
And there could be additional improvements to the city park, including the parking areas. Osborne said the city also wants to move forward with getting the gymnasium air conditioned.
One city issue that SPLOST revenues may not be able to help is the city’s continual problems at its railroad crossings. The Norfolk Southern Railway that runs through town is a frequent source of headaches for Temple residents, both because rail cars sometimes block traffic and because tractor-trailers get stuck on crossings despite the many warning signs the city has posted.
Osborne said that the kind of solutions needed for the rail intersection problems — such as an overpass — would cost millions of dollars approved by the federal government and allocated through the Georgia Department of Transportation.
But he said that the city could do some minor projects funded through SPLOST that would prepare the city’s streets for such a project and “show GDOT that we’re willing to contribute something.”
Meanwhile, some the last of the city’s projects to be funded through the 2015 SPLOST are about to move forward, Osborne said.
That includes a new system of water meters that the city hopes will provide a more accurate reading of city water usage. That project is to be funded through a combination of SPLOST revenues and funds set aside from the city’s water and sewer budget.
Also on the table is a renovation of the City Hall, with the addition of some new meeting rooms and offices. Osborne said that project has been on hold while other higher-priority projects have been completed.
Both the water meter project and City Hall renovation are due to go out for bids next month, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.