The City of Temple held their Committees meeting Monday evening to receive reports from different departments and their directors as well as discuss items for the upcoming Council meeting.
Some of the items discussed within the meeting included the upcoming process of the millage rates this year, a security system for the city park, the second annual “Jam in the Park” event, a request for a full-time administrative assistant position for the recreation department, and discussion of a job position for the Buildings and Codes Inspector.
No decision was made by the Temple Mayor and Council regarding the millage rates. However, City Administrator Bill Osborne proposed in his memo to the Mayor and City Council, “I hope we can do the first two hearings — one at some point during the morning or mid-day and the other during the late afternoon or not later than 7:30 p.m. — not later than Tuesday, Aug. 8, or Thursday, Aug. 10.”
The recreation department has begun a Request For Proposal (RFP) procedure to secure the park and crack down on vandalism. Recreation director, Ingrid McKinley explained during the meeting the plan will give coverage of the gymnasium, the entrance of the walking trails, the three concession stands, and the maintenance shop. Based on the proposed schedule, McKinley would like to release the proposal by Aug. 8. The item was added to the agenda of the Council meeting on Aug. 7.
The Rec Department also announced that the it plans to partner with The Optimist Club of Temple for the Second Annual Jam in the Park. The event is scheduled for Aug. 19 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and will take place at The Rec. According to the Recreation Department Report, “Local health and wellness vendors who will provide resource materials and activities to attendees. The Rec will host physical fitness activities around the park, including obstacle courses and races.”
Food will be available for attendees and there will also be a foam party for kids of all ages.
McKinley also requested a full time administrative assistant for the Recreation Department and Museum. The position will be a new position and according to the job description included in the Council’s packet, will primarily work with the Museum programming, planning, promoting, organizing and managing. The item is justified in the paperwork saying, “Athletics and programming have increased by 30%, putting a strain on the current three full-time employees.”
One current administration assistant has been moved to assisting in the athletics and field maintenance departments but has caused an issue leaving a hole in the overall park, recreation administration, and museum planning.
The Temple Council also looked at the draft job description for the Building and Codes Inspector position. Assistant City Administrator, Lisa Jacobson, presented the item asking that the Council review it for the Aug. 7 Mayor and Council Meeting. Councilman Richard Bracknell asked for confirmation that it was a new position which Jacobson did confirm. When the Council discussed the potential need for a new Codes Car, it was asked if Chief Creig Lee had a spare vehicle. Lee has two vehicles he was looking to retire and potentially sell. Lee also mentioned the lights and equipment would need to be removed before it was passed on to the Codes Department.
The Council and Mayor will meet Aug. 7 for their Mayor and Council Session which they will vote on these items and others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.