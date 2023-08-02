The City of Temple held their Committees meeting Monday evening to receive reports from different departments and their directors as well as discuss items for the upcoming Council meeting.

Some of the items discussed within the meeting included the upcoming process of the millage rates this year, a security system for the city park, the second annual “Jam in the Park” event, a request for a full-time administrative assistant position for the recreation department, and discussion of a job position for the Buildings and Codes Inspector.