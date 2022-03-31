Local government officials in the city of Temple will soon be relocating to their newly renovated city hall building.
The new building was formerly the Bank of North Georgia before the city purchased the building in 2014. This is a renovation project that enclosed the drive-thru to create a chamber along with restrooms and more offices to create an additional 3,570 square feet of heated space.
“The City is looking forward to having a dedicated meeting space that is both available and easily accessible for its citizens,” Assistant City Administrator Lisa Jacobson said.
Prime Construction LLC was awarded the bid in the amount of $714,273.60. According to Jacobson, there have been a few changed orders, therefore, the project total has not been finalized.
The renovations were projected to take approximately nine months.
Currently, Temple’s City Council meetings are held at the Temple Senior Center and Municipal Court convenes at the recreation department.
“There is often confusion about where someone is to be, whether for a court appointment, council meeting, or another activity. We anticipate eliminating this uncertainty for people,” Jacobson said. “While the Temple Recreation Department and Senior Center have been gracious in sharing their space, it will be beneficial for their departmental activities to not have to do so on a regular basis.”
The city staff anticipate moving into the new office space in May. The exact date is still to be determined for holding Municipal Court and council meetings in the chamber.
“The City of Temple strives to meet the needs of its citizens and by providing an inviting, easily accessible facility where a large majority of city work is completed under one roof, this will be beneficial for our residents,” Jacobson said. “We are excited to have a beautiful chamber where we are proud to host our citizens, local and state government officials, and business representatives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.