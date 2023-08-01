The City of Temple held a special called meeting that interrupted their committees meeting Tuesday evening with four projects listed on the agenda including the purchase of a commercial mower for the Temple Sewer Treatment Plant and discussing whether or not to accept a bid of $45,000 for the painting of the Disk Filter Tanks at the Sewer Treatment Plant.
Councilmember Casey Russom was absent from the meeting.
Sewer Treatment Plant Director Jimmy Jenkins, requested the purchase of a commercial mower that would cost $17,206.35. Jenkins had received three quotes for mowers and recommended the Grasshopper which had the lowest quote. The mower would be paid for through FY2021 SPLOST funds. Since the item had been previously discussed by the council, the motion to approve was made immediately by Councilmember Richard Bracknell and seconded by Councilmember Howard Walden. The motion passed unanimously.
From there, a request to approve an amendment to the Temple Recreation Department’s FY2023 Operating Budget from Recreation Department Director, Ingrid McKinley was discussed, after the department received a grant from the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association totalling $10,000. The money will come in as two separate $5,000 checks and will fund a “Coaching Boys into Men”(CBIM) program.”
The request also asked to authorize the expenditure of the grant funds for the CBIM program that would be handled by the Temple Recreation Department. The initial motion was made by Bracknell and was seconded by Councilmember Alexsis Boles, and passed unanimously.
The next request came again from Jenkins, this time to adopt a resolution that would accept a bid of $45,000 from Llamas Coating, Inc., to paint the Disk Filter Tanks that are located at the Temple Sewer Treatment Plant. Four contractors were contacted regarding a bid. Airco Industrial Services, Inc., MOPAC, and Utility Service Company, Inc. did not send in a bid. Llamas Coatings, Inc. submitted a bid of $45,000.
Turnipseed Engineers suggested in a memo that the Mayor and Council accept the bid saying, “Since the sole bidder appears to have adequate experience, technical ability, and financial capability to complete the project, we recommend contract award be made to LLamas Coatings, Inc. of Atlanta, Georgia in the amount of $45,000.”
The motion was made by Councilmemebr Tom Wallace and was seconded by Walden, and passing unanimously.
The last item was a License Agreement with the Norfolk Southern Railway Company which would permit the City of Temple to approve a $59,005.75 one-time license fee to place a PVS water pipeline on the railroad right of way just north of Rome Street and James Street grade level crossing and extending to a point just south of the wider grade level railroad grossing near Sage Street and Carrollton Avenue. City Attorney Carey Pilgrim suggested that the city table the item for him to talk to the City Administrator Bill Osborne and Assistant City Administrator Lisa Jacobson to discuss the liability provisions and timing provision involved.
The motion to table was made by Bracknell and seconded by and passed unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.