The city of Temple held their first public hearing regarding their 2023 operational budget on Monday night as required by law.
The council and city staff began the night with an executive session prior to jumping right into the agendas. Mayor Michael Johnson called the meeting to order with all council members present.
The city is required by law to hold two public hearings on the 2023 operating budget prior to entering a vote on it. On Monday evening, the first public hearing took place and no citizens showed up to make comments. The council also did not have any comments to make during the public hearing.
According to a handout provided by the city reflecting the proposed 2023 fiscal year budget, the city is expecting $7,360,136 in revenues next year. The revenues are made up of taxes, licenses and permits, police and municipal court funds, the senior center, recreation, interest, intergovernmental revenue, inter fund transfer, and fund balance from the previous year.
The city expects $5,255,108 in expenditures in 2023. The expenditures are made up of the major departments like the governing body, administration, code enforcement, police, municipal court, police blue-line, police seizures, public works, roadways improvement, senior center recreation, museum, and library.
The city’s second public hearing on the budget will take place on Dec. 5 prior to the regular scheduled monthly council meeting. Pending approval, the fiscal year 2023 operational budget will take effect Jan. 1.
The city council held a special called meeting to consider approving a new contract with CSRA Probation Services, for the provision of probation services and programs to the Temple Municipal Court as set forth in the new contract. According to Police Chief Creig Lee, everything with the contract is still the same, including the same employees, besides the fee increasing by $5. This new contract, which was unanimously approved by the council, will be effective as of Dec. 1, 2022 until Dec. 31, 2023. Going forward the contract will automatically renew up until Dec. 31, 2027, unless either party terminates the contract in accordance with its cancellation provisions.
