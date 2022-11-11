The city of Temple held their second public hearing on the proposed 2023 capital budget prior to their regular council meeting on Monday.
The public hearing was the second one required by law prior to the city council casting a vote to finalize the 2023 capital budget. The capital budget, which are funds distributed throughout city departments for planned projects, is not to be confused with the operating budget, which are funds used to uphold the day-to-day operations of each department.
According to City Administrator Bill Osborne, there was one citizen present for the public hearing, but his attendance purpose was for another item on the agenda. There were no recommended changes from the council, staff, or the public regarding the 2023 capital budget.
The capital budget will be an item during the monthly committee’s meeting on Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. The council can decide to vote on the capital budget during the committee’s meeting, per Osborne, but if any council members decide they need more information, the matter will be voted on at the Dec. 5 regular city council meeting.
On Monday, Nov. 14, the city of Temple will hold a special called meeting at 5 p.m. with the operating budget as an item of discussion. In addition, the council will discuss possible water and sewer rates for the new year. A vote will be taken on whether the city wants to adopt those rates and if not, the council will vote on the rates in a special called meeting prior to the committee’s meeting Nov. 28.
The city must have water and sewer rates established by Nov. 29, so that bills can be calculated for December, per Osborne. The capital budget must be presented 45 days before the fiscal year in early December while the city has until the end of December to curate the operating budget.
There was a $7,500 amendment to the 2023 capital budget to replace the furniture in the senior center lobby. There were no other comments or recommendations.
In addition to the budget discussion, there were a couple items of business on the council’s agenda. In accordance with the city council action taken during the special called meeting on Nov. 1, Public Works Director Hal Burch announced the Nov. 2 purchase of a Ford F350 truck for the Public Works Department from Scott Evans Dodge in Carrollton at the authorized price of $78,660, using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and funds from the Public Works Department’s operating budget. Burch was set to pick up the vehicle Tuesday.
Osborne also explained that Sewer Director Jimmy Jenkins did get three quotes regarding a company to provide bush hogging and forestry mulching services in conjunction with the operation of groundwater wells on the acreage where the City of Temple’s Sewer Treatment Plant and related facilities are located. However, Jenkins said each of the bids were handled a different way. Osborne stated that he would rather the council not take action on this, so that we can do an RFP and get quotes that are “apples to apples” comparison.
On Dec. 1, Temple will have their annual Christmas parade and festivities. The parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. and the tree lighting will take place at 7:30 p.m. There will be community support from churches and organizations.
