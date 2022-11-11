The city of Temple held their second public hearing on the proposed 2023 capital budget prior to their regular council meeting on Monday.

The public hearing was the second one required by law prior to the city council casting a vote to finalize the 2023 capital budget. The capital budget, which are funds distributed throughout city departments for planned projects, is not to be confused with the operating budget, which are funds used to uphold the day-to-day operations of each department.

