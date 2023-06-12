Temple High recognized as 'Most Positive School' in State

Temple High School was named Most Positive School by Positive Athlete Georgia. Temple Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Jason Robinson (left) is pictured with Positive Athlete Georgia’s President & CEO Scott Pederson.

 Submitted by Beth Robinson Special to the Times-Georgian

ATLANTA — Positive Athlete Georgia recently named Temple High School as the 2023 Most Positive School in the state of Georgia, and Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Jason Robinson was presented the award at the College Football Hall of Fame this past week.

Only one school in the State of Georgia receives this honor each year, and Carroll County’s own Temple High School took it home with a number of quality nominations from the 2022-23 school year.