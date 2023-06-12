Temple High recognized as 'Most Positive School' in State

ATLANTA — Positive Athlete Georgia recently named Temple High School as the 2023 Most Positive School in the state of Georgia, and Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Jason Robinson was presented the award at the College Football Hall of Fame this past week.
Only one school in the State of Georgia receives this honor each year, and Carroll County’s own Temple High School took it home with a number of quality nominations from the 2022-23 school year.
According to the Positive Athlete organization’s regional press release, this year over 6,000 nominations from coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers, and parents were submitted for the Positive Athlete program state-wide, representing over 420 public and private high schools.
Along with Temple High School’s honor, Carrollton High School Volleyball standout Regan Kelley was also recognized as a state-wide Positive Athlete winner for her sport.
And notably, to top off the large group of State-Wide Positive Athlete winners in attendance for the event, Atlanta Falcons’ kicker Younghoe Koo spoke at the event to help recognize award winners and scholarship winners.
Founded by CEO Scott Pederson as well as Forest Park High School, University of Georgia and Pittsburgh Steelers standout Hines Ward, the Positive Athlete program has existed for the past nine years in Georgia and has awarded over $300,000 in scholarships in its existence.
Temple High School is the ninth different school to earn the state-wide Positive School honor and is the second coverage-area school to do so, the other being Carrollton High School, who earned the honor two consecutive years, the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
