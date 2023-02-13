Darren Drayton vs. Crawford

Darren Drayton drives for the basket in Temple’s 79-55 win over Crawford County to advance to the region championship.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

TEMPLE — In what became a rowdy end to the first night of the 4-A Division-I tournament, Temple got past Crawford County 79-55, setting up the Tigers to play Heard County in the championship this Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

With 2:13 on the clock, Crawford County’s Tyler Searcy was called for a technical foul, and the atmosphere got a bit out of hand in the stands in the ensuing moments.

