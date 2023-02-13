TEMPLE — In what became a rowdy end to the first night of the 4-A Division-I tournament, Temple got past Crawford County 79-55, setting up the Tigers to play Heard County in the championship this Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
With 2:13 on the clock, Crawford County’s Tyler Searcy was called for a technical foul, and the atmosphere got a bit out of hand in the stands in the ensuing moments.
“People in the crowd started talking to each other. It wasn’t the kids on the floor, just people in the stands,” said Temple head coach David Cottrell. With Temple up 76-52, coaches and officials agreed to have a running clock for the rest of the game.
Despite a very fast finish to the game, the Tigers had a bit of a slow first quarter. Trevor West went in for a layup off the tip to put Crawford ahead early, and the game ended up tied 14-14 at the end of the quarter.
“I thought we came out slow in the first quarter. I didn’t think we really guarded very well in the half court, but we got into it a little bit better in the second quarter,” said Cottrell. “The defense picked up, got some stops, which allowed us to get in transition and get some easy buckets.”
Five different Tigers had field goals in the second quarter for a combined 21 points, while the defense held Crawford to just eight points to give Temple a 35-22 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Aman Jackson led the way with three three pointers. Jackson finished the night with a team-high 19 points, including five threes. Ezekiel Jacobson was second in the scoring effort with 17, and Alex Banks had 14. The Tigers also had eight points apiece from Darren Drayton and Abraham Knight.
With the semifinal win sealed, they now look ahead to the championship against area-rival Heard County to play for the one-seed in the state playoffs.
“Heard County is a tough, hard-nosed basketball team. They’ve got some good players over there—a well-coached team,” Cottrell said. “They’re going to come ready to play, so we’ve got to be ready to step up and play extremely hard.”
And Heard County had a battle of their own to get to the championship game. In the last few seconds of regulation in their win over Lamar, Heard County’s Jordan Gates grabbed and offensive rebound and dished the ball back out to LJ Green, who knocked down a three pointer to send the game into overtime.
Through both overtimes, the game remained an even battle until Rashaud Burden put up what became the game-winning basket to seal a region championship appearance for the Braves.
For the game as a whole, Heard County was led by RoRo Edmondson, who had a total of 16 rebounds and 17 points in the win.
Braves versus Tigers is scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 14) at 7:30 p.m. at Temple High School’s Gymnasium.
