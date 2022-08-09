GREAT LAKES, Ill. - Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and a local man is taking part in an advanced technical school where he is being trained to be a highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighter.
Temple grad is in special Naval training program
- SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Seaman Tomas Spears, a native of Temple, is currently a student at the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) in Great Lakes, Illinois where he is learning the necessary skills needed to be an operations specialist.
