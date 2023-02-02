MacKenna Nix vs Heard Co.

MacKenna Nix led Temple with 22 points in a 53-47 region win over Heard County on Tuesday.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Two weeks ago, Heard County swept Temple in both girls’ and boys’ games, but on Tuesday, Temple returned the favor with a 53-47 girls’ win and a 69-38 victory for the boys.

Girls

