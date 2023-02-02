Two weeks ago, Heard County swept Temple in both girls’ and boys’ games, but on Tuesday, Temple returned the favor with a 53-47 girls’ win and a 69-38 victory for the boys.
Girls
Temple went into halftime up eleven points and fended off a Heard County comeback in the second half for the region win.
The victory puts Heard and Temple both at 2-2 in region play, tying them for second place in region 4-A Division-II, behind Lamar County.
“First of all, credit Coach (Helen) Akins. She’s a fantastic coach. She gets her team to play hard,” said Temple head girls basketball coach Jake Shirley.
The Braves were playing without one of their key players, Jayden Boykin, and managed to make the game close through the second half.
The Tigers had a double-digit night from Scottlyn McCoy, who had eleven points, including three field goals from beyond the arc. They were led by Mackenna Nix, as they typically have been all season, this time with 22 points.
“She definitely played tough,” Shirley said of Nix, “Just an outstanding effort by her, but also her teammates, too. Really felt like it was a total team effort.”
In the first quarter, Temple went up by as much as 13-4 with points from Nix, McCoy, and Anah Howell. However, a corner three by Heard’s Jasmine Owens in the final ten seconds of the quarter cut that lead to 13-7.
Nix had her most productive quarter at the basket in the second, scoring nine points out of the team’s total 15. Heard County added ten points, including three apiece from Owens and Sara Kate Evans, but Temple had a double-digit 28-17 lead at the half.
Starting with another Evans three pointer, Heard County went on a 8-0 run to begin the third quarter, and following an and-one play off a rebound for Owens, Temple’s lead was just two points, 38-36 going into the fourth quarter.
Heard County’s momentum carried over to the fourth as Owens tied the game up 38-38, but two straight scores from Nix and McCoy put Temple back in front. The Braves cut back into the Tiger lead at 50-47, but the Tigers only added foul shots to their lead in the final minute.
Boys
Heard County won the first matchup with Temple in a one-score game, 59-56. But Tuesday, Temple appeared they took that game personally, going up by as much as 40 points in the region win.
Four different Tigers ended the night in double figures scoring. Aman Jackson knocked down four three pointers on his way to leading the team with 18 total points.
Alex Banks was a close second to Jackson with 17, followed by Darren Drayton with 12 and Ezekiel Jacobson with eleven.
As for Heard County, RoRo Edmondson led the charge with 14 as the only Brave in double digits on the night.
Temple started the game off with a 10-3 run through the first four minutes of action, and the Tigers ended the first quarter up 20-9, led by Jacobson who had his biggest quarter with nine points.
Temple held Heard County to ten points in the second quarter, only from Edmondson and L.J. Green, and Jackson Drayton, and Banks combined to stretch the game to a 34-19 halftime lead.
Heard County scored just six points in the third quarter compared to Temple’s 22, and in the early portion of the fourth quarter, Temple went up for their biggest lead of the night at 40 points, a score of 65-25, before closing out the win.
Temple’s boys are now in first place in the region with a 3-1 region record.
