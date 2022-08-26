Shooting themselves in the foot on numerous occasions Friday night a Rogers Stadium in Temple, the Tigers of coach Cory Nix could not maintain any consistency against Christian Heritage and dropped a 21-6 decision to even their season record at 1-1 on the young season.

Flagged five times for 30 yards in the first half, the Tigers picked up another 65 negative yards in the final two periods to negate several drives that initially looked promising.

