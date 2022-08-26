Shooting themselves in the foot on numerous occasions Friday night a Rogers Stadium in Temple, the Tigers of coach Cory Nix could not maintain any consistency against Christian Heritage and dropped a 21-6 decision to even their season record at 1-1 on the young season.
Flagged five times for 30 yards in the first half, the Tigers picked up another 65 negative yards in the final two periods to negate several drives that initially looked promising.
Christian Heritage took a 7-0 lead midway thru the first period on a 21-yard run by Evan Hood and the point after by Russel Carson, but Temple roared back with a 55-yard, five-play drive that ended when senior quarterback Cam Vaughn went over right tackle from the 2. Beckham Tull’s PAT was blocked as the Lions held on to a 7-6 lead going into the second quarter.
The visitors took a 7-6 lead into the locker room, but wasted little time in extending their margin when Eli Thomason raced 49 yards to go up 14-6 on their first play in the third quarter.
On the first possession of the final stanza, Eli Thomasson scored on a 38-yard TD reception and held on for a 21-6 non-region win.
Temple mustered only 54 yards total offense in the first half, less than the 72 yards they gained in the third quarter.
The Tigers make the long trip to Chattooga County in Summerville next week to take on the Indians and try to up their record to 2-1.
