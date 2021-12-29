The Hillburn-Patterson Invitational Basketball Tournament at Haralson County kicked off on the 28th with three boys' games and two girls' games. In the boys' games, Cedartown, Rockmart, and Harvester Christian punched their tickets to the next round. In the girls games, Rockmart and East Paulding both advanced.
In the first game of the boys tournament, the Temple Tigers squared off with the Cedartown Bulldogs, but fell 54-48. This matchup was a close defensive game all the way.
Temple led at the end of the first and second quarters due to performances from Aman Jackson and Shemar Wicker, but Billy Darden, Xavier Holiday and the Bulldogs led a comeback. At the end of the third, the score was 36-36. In the fourth, Temple took back the lead with an and-one from Wicker with 6 minutes to go, but Cedartown took it right back with a very similar and-one from Ronald Knight.
Midway through the fourth, the score was 41-39 in favor of the bulldogs, and MJ Holiday and Knight added onto the Cedartown lead. Temple couldn't find anything on offense in the fourth quarter despite trying several open threes. The Tigers called a timeout with 57 seconds left, down 49-43. Cedartown hit plenty of free-throws and sealed up a 54-48 win and a spot in the next round of the tournament.
The next scheduled game was a girls' matchup between the East Paulding Lady Raiders and the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs. Cedartown was short two key players going into the matchup, and it seemed to have a large effect.
Cedartown started out with a bank shot to go up 2-0, but after that, it was all downhill for the Lady Bulldogs. East Paulding's defensive attack caused too many problems for Cedartown. The Lady Raiders were up 29-2 at the end of the first and 50-4 at the half thanks to scores from Cara Barger, Wunmi Atiba, and Destinee Lovejoy, among others. Lovejoy had several assists, as well.
The third and fourth quarters were reduced to 6 minutes on a mercy rule, and the Lady Raiders did not look back. East Paulding came away with a demoralizing 67-6 victory over Cedartown's Lady Bulldogs.
The third matchup of the day was an exciting boys game, as the Bowdon Red Devils took on the Rockmart Yellow Jackets. Rockmart jumped ahead quickly with four threes from Treylin Davis and a dunk and two lay-ins from Damian Horton. For Bowdon, Kumar Ramsarupe had a three during this stretch, but the Red Devils were forced to call a timeout less than halfway through the first, down 18-3. The Red Devils reduced the deficit slightly in the late first with scores from Jason Martinez, Arthur Johnson, and Ramsarupe again. It was 29-16 at the end of the first.
Bowdon was more aggressive on both sides of the ball starting in the second quarter. Rockmart led 40-32 at halftime, but Bowdon tied the game up at 44 in the third, and Johnson gave the Red Devils their first lead of the game at 47-46 shortly after. Rockmart then retook the lead with a series of points off steals, and the game went into the fourth quarter with the score at 55-51.
The Jackets held onto the lead with a strong showing in the paint from Horton, and they were able to make enough free-throws to keep the game out of reach for the Red Devils. Rockmart came away with a 80-72 win to advance to the second round of the tournament.
The next to last game of the day was a girls game between the Bremen Lady Blue Devils and the Rockmart Lady Yellow Jackets. Bremen jumped ahead to an early lead at 8-0 from the feats of Mary House and Alli Augustin, but the Lady Jackets used good defense and good shots from Analee Morris and Zori Williams to tie up the game at 9-9. Bremen's House hit a shot at the first quarter buzzer that put Bremen back on top 11-9.
In the second quarter, both teams showed strong three point shooting. For Bremen, Brianna Muldoon had a three with five and a half minutes left in the second. For Rockmart, Sky Myers had a deep three to tie the game at 15-15, and Williams had two threes that gave the Lady Jackets the lead at 23-19. At the half, it was 25-22, Lady Jackets in front.
Morris for Rockmart and Augustin for Bremen had strong third quarters. The teams played each other rather closely after they were tied at 32 points in the third. Rockmart grasped a 44-43 lead going into the final frame.
In the fourth, Bremen kept climbing back into the game despite persistent three point shooting from Rockmart. Augustin for Bremen gave the Blue Devils the lead at 52-50. As soon as Bremen had the lead, though, Rockmart simply stole it away. Bremen called a timeout with 1:27 on the clock, down 57-52. The Blue Devils tried to foul to save time, but it wasn't enough, and Rockmart walked away with a 59-52 win and a place in the next round.
The final game of the night was a boys game between the undefeated Harvester Christian Hawks and the Bremen Blue Devils. Sully Senft for the blue Devils started off the action with a three from the left corner. Bremen was up 7-0 early. Harvester Christian fought back, and Jordan Charles had a three that gave the hawks the lead for the first time all game at 9-7. The Hawks led by a narrow margin at 11-10 at the end of the first.
Both teams played closely for the majority of the second quarter until the Blue Devils developed a five point lead at 22-17 with around two minutes left in the half. Harper, Nick Richardson, and Avery Hill established the lead and kept the Blue Devils in front 23-19 going into the half.
The Hawks sought to take the game back in the third. With a big series of scores from Jon Stewart and Jordan Charles, the game was suddenly 30-23 in favor of Harvester Christian. Bremen had stagnated on offense. In the final thirty seconds of the third, Cody Johnson for Harvester had a three, and Senft for Bremen had a buzzer-beater three. After trailing at the half, the Harvester Hawks now had a six point lead.
Bremen tried to feed Hill down low through most of the early fourth, but Harvester was able to keep that play in check. The Hawks gained and maintained a double digit lead through the fourth to earn a 57-39 win and the final ticket to the second round of the boys' tournament.
