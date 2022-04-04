Temple and Heard County squared off in an in-region three-game series last week, ending in a doubleheader on Friday. Heard County won the first two games of the series with a 9-5 win on Tuesday and an 8-3 win to start the doubleheader, but Temple got the best of the finale with a late-game 6-5 comeback win, their first region win of the season.
In the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, Heard County had three single-run innings early in the game. Temple went on to tie it up with a three-run sixth inning, but Heard put up five runs in the sixth, sealing the win.
Heard County initially got on the board when Connell White grounded out in the first inning, scoring one run. The Braves went on to add scores in the second and fourth innings to go up 3-0.
That was before Temple tied the game in the top of the sixth with key hits from Carter Kittrell, Lane Summerville and Parker Andel, among others.
The last-chance effort from the Tigers came up short in the end, though, as Heard capitalized on several Temple errors and piled on five runs in the bottom of the sixth to win it.
Aidan Boyd earned the victory on the hill for Heard County. He lasted one inning, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out one and walking none.
Roman Marron took the loss for the Tigers. Marron allowed one hit and zero runs over one inning, striking out one and walking one.
White was the starter for Heard County. He allowed six hits and three runs over six innings, striking out eight and walking one. Kael Whiddon started the game for Temple, allowing eight runs on six hits over five innings, striking out four and walking one.
Andel, Kittrel, Ricky Ruiz, Luke Watson, Isaiah Allen, and Summerville each collected one hit for the Tigers. Heard County collected seven hits, as Blayne Barlow and Jacob Watts both found multiple hits for Heard County to lead the team.
In the nightcap, Heard County led 5-0 after the first two innings, but Temple went on to tie it up with a three-run homer by Kittrell in the top of the seventh. The Tigers went on to grab the lead in the top of the inning and came away with a 6-5 win.
Kittrel led the Tigers in the comeback win by driving in four runs. Kittrel went 3-for-4 at the plate, and sent in scores on a passed ball in the fifth and his home run in the seventh.
Heard County got on the board in the first inning the same way they did in the first game, as White grounded out, scoring one run. They went on to pile up five total runs before Temple came back to win the game with two runs in the fifth and four in the seventh.
Luke Watson started the game for Temple, allowing four hits and five runs over six innings, striking out seven without a walk. Isaiah Allen led the Tigers to victory on the mound. He allowed zero hits and zero runs over one inning, striking out two and walking one.
Sammy Calhoun took the loss for Heard County, surrendering two runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out seven with no walks.
Temple stacked up 12 hits in the comeback, as Kittrel, Ruiz and Gage Tucker all had multiple hits for Tigers. Kittrel led the Tigers with three hits in four at bats.
