On Jan. 26, the Temple Police Department shared on their facebook page a caution to citizens regarding a truck stuck on the tracks at the Sage Street crossing. The incident had caused Norfolk Southern to reach out to Temple regarding the closure of this crossing.

Monday night during its work session, the Temple City Council addressed conversations they have had with Norfolk Southern, the company that operates the railroad. Conner A. Poe, Regional Vice President, Government Relations, at Norfolk Southern Railroad told Mayor Michael Johnson and City Administrator Bill Osborne that Norfolk Southern with the possible help from the Georgia Department of Transportation would provide some funds to help with the cost of closing the grade-level crossing.

