TEMPLE — Even though the Bowdon collected ten hits compared to Temple’s seven on Saturday, the Tigers ended up victorious, 7-4, in a Carroll-County baseball rivalry.
The Red Devils got their offense moving in the top of first inning as Will Huggins doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run. They added two more runs in that frame off singles by Jackson Truett and Zander Langley.
Despite going three-up three-down in the bottom of the first, Temple knotted the game up at three in the bottom of the second inning on RBI hits by Connor Mincey and Nehemiah Dorsey, as well as a ground-out RBI by Kade Brown.
For the next four innings, Bowdon could not find home plate, while Temple slowly pulled away with four more runs, starting with an RBI double by Parker Andel in the third inning.
Andel also got the start for Temple on the mound and allowed nine hits and four runs over six and two-thirds innings, piling up ten strikeouts for the night. Allen pitched the final strikeout of the game to close out Bowdon’s one-run seventh inning.
Truett and Dalton Ballenger split the game into three innings apiece on the mound for Bowdon. Truett allowed four hits and five runs, striking out one. Ballenger threw three strikeouts and allowed two runs off three hits and a walk.
Will Rainwater, Blake Cole, and Langley all had multiple hits in the loss for Bowdon, and Rainwater led the Red Devils with three hits in four at bats.
As for the Tigers, Roman Marron and Dorsey both had a pair of hits to lead the winning effort, and Dorsey was a perfect two for two in his plate appearances.
Bowdon (2-2) was scheduled to travel to Haralson County on Tuesday, and they will be at home against the Rebels on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Temple (2-5) is scheduled to travel to New Manchester on Wednesday for a 5:30 first pitch.
