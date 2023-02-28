TEMPLE — Even though the Bowdon collected ten hits compared to Temple’s seven on Saturday, the Tigers ended up victorious, 7-4, in a Carroll-County baseball rivalry.

The Red Devils got their offense moving in the top of first inning as Will Huggins doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run. They added two more runs in that frame off singles by Jackson Truett and Zander Langley.

