A local city council woman and her husband were involved in a two-car crash on Wednesday evening that resulted in all parties being taken to an Atlanta Hospital.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, on Aug. 10, an Acura Integra was traveling west on State Route 8 also known as Highway 78. The driver of the Acura, Johnathan Muttoni, 44, of Villa Rica, lost control and crossed the centerline striking a Volkswagen Passat head on, per GSP.
Muttoni and the two occupants of the Volkswagen Passat were transported to Atlanta Hospitals. It was confirmed by Temple Mayor Michael Johnson that the two occupants of the Volkswagen Passat were Temple Councilmember Hiley Miller and her husband, Josh Miller.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all that were affected by the auto accident last evening. We are grateful that there are no fatalities at this time. We pray for a speedy recovery for Hiley and Josh Miller as well as the driver of the other vehicle,” Johnson said in a statement.
At press time, the status of all occupants’ injuries are unknown.
