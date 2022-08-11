A local city council woman and her husband were involved in a two-car crash on Wednesday evening that resulted in all parties being taken to an Atlanta Hospital.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, on Aug. 10, an Acura Integra was traveling west on State Route 8 also known as Highway 78. The driver of the Acura, Johnathan Muttoni, 44, of Villa Rica, lost control and crossed the centerline striking a Volkswagen Passat head on, per GSP.

