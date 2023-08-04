The Temple City council will hold their first meeting of the month on Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. discussing 12 items on the agenda.
The first few items to be discussed will be ongoing matters from prior meetings on May 1, 2023 and July 31, 2023. This will include a public hearing and taking action on the approval of Mike Meshkaty of Blue River Development request for the annexation and rezoning of the 48.03-acre tract of land north side of U.S. Highway 78 in Haralson County and immediately west of Temple’s current city limits at the county line.
The previous tabled item at the July 31 special called meeting for Mayor Johnson to sign a license agreement with Norfolk Southern Railway Company, granting the city approval to install and construct a ten and 12-inch water pipeline on the railroad right of way through the downtown business district will also be discussed.
Council members will then move onto new business matters debating information that must be published concerning the city’s five year history and information pertaining to tax digest and mileage rates. The 2023 tax year mileage rate will also be announced and considered for adoption in the Aug. 24, 2023 special called meeting. Any additional public hearings will be announced and held weeks later on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.
Turnispeed Engineers approval to pursue with the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, as well as the appropriate funding options for lead service line replacements, including a combination of loans, principal forgiveness and grants will be considered.
The Turnispeed Engineers request for proposal for construction of the Williams Mill Creek Sewer Project (Park Circle Project) will be considered for authorization as well. Following the bid date of Sept. 12, 2023 and review of submitted proposals, the bid award construction can begin as soon as Temple High School football season is completed.
The Filter Disk Tanks at the Sewer treatment plant will also be another new business item reviewed by council members, as the plant needs to have the drum, motor, disks, and backwash equipment removed and replaced prior to and following sandblasting and recoating of the tanks.
The city’s recreation department will be considered, with the city recreation director issuing a request for proposal for a city park security system and the restoration project of the city park’s tennis courts. This improvement project will seek renovation for a multipurpose court, which will include a basketball court, tennis court, one double tennis/pickle-ball court, and one pickle-ball court.
Council members will also discuss the creation of a new position of a building codes inspector.
This role will include inspection responsibilities involving residential construction for the city. The incorporation of amendments into the current recreation assistant jobs will also be evaluated with the title being changed to Administrative Assistant/Athletics. One new position of the Administrative Assistant/Recreation will also be considered for approval to perform advanced level administrative/clerical activities to assist the Parks and Recreation Director and department facilitations.
The last few items discussed will be the ordinance adoption to identify and clarify which certain types of housing will be deemed appropriate. In addition, the September monthly voting meeting may be switched from the first Monday to later on in the week due to the Labor Day holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.