The Temple City council will hold their first meeting of the month on Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. discussing 12 items on the agenda.

The first few items to be discussed will be ongoing matters from prior meetings on May 1, 2023 and July 31, 2023. This will include a public hearing and taking action on the approval of Mike Meshkaty of Blue River Development request for the annexation and rezoning of the 48.03-acre tract of land north side of U.S. Highway 78 in Haralson County and immediately west of Temple’s current city limits at the county line.