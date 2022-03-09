The Temple City Council held their monthly meeting Monday night to discuss the consent agenda and new business in two parts. All five council members were present.
In part one of the new business, City Administrator Bill Osborne explained that the city attorney prepared the resolution. If adopted, the council can implement the consent agenda that follows in a single action.
There was a motion to adopt a resolution to provide that the City Council regular monthly meeting agenda and a special called meeting agenda can include a consent agenda which was approved unanimously.
There were six items on the consent agenda. Johnson gave council members an opportunity to speak up if they had any concerns about the following items, but there were none.
Item one was the reappointment of Charlene Thomas to the West Georgia Regional Library Board as the representative from the city of Temple, for a term which expires in 2024.
Item two is to grant permission to the Atlanta Gas Light Company to enter and cross property owned by the city of Temple at 240 Carrollton Street for the purpose of making a survey of a pipeline right of way.
Item three would authorize the Mayor to sign an amendment to the city of Temple’s current intergovernmental agreement with the Haralson County Board of Commissioners for receipt of funds being collected under that county’s new TSPLOST, which is expected to result in $8,000 of additional revenue during the life of said TSPLOST.
Item four is to change the date of the City Council’s regular monthly voting meeting from Monday, April 4, to Monday, April 11.
Item five is to authorize the mayor to sign an intergovernmental agreement with the Carroll County Board of Commissioners pertaining to the proposed closure of two dirt sections of Oak Shade Road, with the first closed section to be from immediately west of the entry drive to the city of Temple sewer treatment plant a short distance from Oak Shade Road’s intersection with Bar J Road and extending to the intersection with Etheredge Road and with the second closed section to be the dirt section extending westward to Steadman Road; and in conjunction with the Board of Commissioners to plan and hold a public hearing regarding the proposed closing of these two dirt sections of Oak Shade Road due to littering and other law enforcement issues.
Item six is to approve the content and the use by the city of Temple of: (a) a one-page agreement for water and/or sanitary sewer service, to be signed the customer and a city representative; (b) a request for rate adjustment form; and (c) a resident complaint form
All items on the consent agenda were unanimously approved.
After voting on the consent agenda, the Council moved into the new business session part two.
There was a proposal from Magnum Paving Company for street repairs and resurfacing in the Perennial Park community in the city of Temple at a total cost of $200,954.13, with said work to be completed by March 31. This proposal was discussed at the Committees Meeting last week.
There was a motion to authorize the expenditure of up to $200,954,13 for street repairs and resurfacing in Perennial Park with $88,997.58 being from Roadway Infrastructure and Improvement Fees paid by the residential builder in Perennial Park, with the remaining $111,956.65 to be paid from 2021 SPLOST funds.
The repairs proposal and authorization of the expenditure were both approved 5-0.
Temple wants to appoint up to five qualified local residents individually to review and evaluate the sealed bids the city of Temple which will open on Tuesday, March 22, in response to the city’s solicitation of bids from qualified companies seeking to be selected to provide and install new water meters throughout the city’s water system, with each person’s responses to be submitted to the city administrator’s office by noon on Monday, April 4.
Assistant City Administrator Lisa Jacobson has come up with a list of five individuals to review and evaluate the bids for the new water meters. She is going to check with the residents on the list and see if they are willing and available to participate in this project. She will let the Council know if they are available.
There was a discussion of the Temple Senior Center minimum building cleanup requirements following a dance or any similar type event, as well as identifying the party to have the financial responsibility for the cleanup.
This topic was discussed at the committee's meeting last week. There was a motion that the city pay for the cleaning after all dances, twice a month, through the month of June and then reevaluate. The council approved this decision unanimously.
There was a proposal to approve the expenditure of up to $8,000 from the 2021 SPLOST funds included in the city of Temple’s 2022 fiscal year capital fund budget for the recreation department for electrical repairs and lighting replacements on Fields 1, 3, 4, and 7.
Recreation Director Ingrid McKinley explained that this will allow use of field 4 at night and it will get the recreation department up and running properly to have this done. The repairs were approved for completion unanimously.
Sewer Department Director Jimmy Jenkins explained that the filter disc and control replacement is needed and very important for the maintenance of the sewer plant. Council Member Bracknell asked if this was already budgeted in the Capital Budget, Osborne confirmed that it will be paid from ARPA funds. This proposal was approved unanimously.
Chief Creig Lee stated that the Police Department spent time last week going through the different subdivisions and putting stickers on cars that were parked in the streets and knocking on doors and letting residents know that they can not leave their vehicles parked in the streets, per the city parking ordinance. There have been issues, where emergency vehicles, buses, etc. have a difficult time getting through some neighborhoods due to all of the cars in the streets. The city will be also adding some no parking signs in some of the subdivisions.
There was no executive session during this meeting.
The next monthly meeting will take place on April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Temple Senior Center.
