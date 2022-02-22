The City of Temple’s Council called a special meeting to order Thursday with two absent council members to discuss finances, city developments, and an audit.
Mayor Michael Johnson called this meeting to order and was accompanied by Council Members Casey Russom, Howard Walden, and Tom Wallace. The first item on the agenda was the presentation of the City of Temple’s 2020 Audit, prepared by the Mauldin and Jenkins Certified Public Accountant firm.
Christopher McKellar from the firm was at the meeting to present the 2020 audit. He went over the “auditor’s discussion and analysis” report. He stated “that the financial statements represent fairly, and that is what we want to see.”
McKellar went over the accounting recommendations and findings with most, if not all, are repeats from last year. Nothing fraudulent was found and the city has a healthy fund balance. He recommended being very aware of cyber security threats with those increased in recent months.
There was no discussion or questions after the audit was presented. It was voted on unanimously to submit the audit to the State of Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts.
There was a motion by Council Member Howard Walden to direct the city administrator and finance director to work with the city’s financial consultant, Rick Hartley, to address and implement the City of Temple’s responses identified in the five “financial statement findings” included in the 2020 audit, second by Councilmember Russom.
Mayor Johnson explained that the deadline to submit the 2021 audit is June 30, 2022. Walden asked if it was possible to have it done by that time and McKellar advised as long as the city can close out the books within the next month, he can pull the audit team together.
Finance Director Kenneth Abidde explained that the books are almost closed out and he hopes to have them done by the end of next week. It was a unanimous decision to authorize the CPA firm of Mauldin and Jenkins to begin work immediately in preparation of Temple’s 2021 audit.
There was also a unanimous vote to approve the request from Euphoric Development for a variance from the City of Temple’s requirement for construction of a sidewalk adjacent to its planned development on East Luke Road, based on the recommendation of the City’s consulting engineering firm Turnipseed Engineers due to the site’s topography.
Another unanimous vote to authorized Turnipseed Engineers to evaluate and then to conduct parallel water and sewer capacity studies for the City of Temple and present its findings to the Mayor and City Council within eight months of said authorization.
The lump sum fee for the water study is $36,000 and the lump sum fee for the sewer study is $29,000. This $65,000 to be authorized from the city’s 2022 capital fund budget. City Administrator Bill Osborne explained that the funding would potentially come from ARPA or SPLOST funds that have not been appropriated. The timeline for this project would be six to eight months.
Mayor Johnson explained that there was a need to go into Executive Session for the purpose of litigation and real estate which began at 6:09 p.m. At 6:44 p.m. the meeting resumed.
There was a brief discussion about the seating and furniture for the Council Chambers. Assistant City Administrator Lisa Jacobson gave the council information on the company from which the city can order the furnishings.
It was confirmed that the furnishing would be wood, not particle board. There will need to be further discussion about data ports, etc. and whether or not there will be inset monitors in the table.
Jacobson explained that there is going to be a price increase for all JSI furniture. She gave the elected officials a price comparison between the list price and government pricing.
The chairs that were discussed for the chamber, it was agreed upon to go with the less expensive chair that is approximately $109 each. It was decided not to order chairs for the council members until the desk/table design has been finalized.
There was a unanimous decision to authorize the purchase of furniture for the City Hall expansion project from Furniture Creations, from the 2015 SPLOST, not to exceed the amount of $60,000.
The meeting adjourned at 7:06 p.m. There is another special called meeting being held on Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
