It was a special night in Temple on Friday.
Special teams, that is.
Special teams provided a huge spark in the first half for the Temple Tigers in their 2023 opener on Friday night. Once the scoring started, the Tigers were rarely stopped in a 57-6 win at home.
Beckham Tull’s kickoff after an early Jace Glenn TD bounced into the hands of McClann Metayer at Pike County’s 21.
That led to Glenn’s second score of the night, and without much push, the Tigers enjoyed a 13-0 lead.
In fact, the Tigers led by a margin as large as 20-0 before Pike County got a 61-yard touchdown run from their quarterback on an inline option keeper.
But remember, Temple is good on special teams. This time on kickoff return where C.J. Gray grabbed the kickoff inside his own 10, slipped through the coverage on the right side and got free for a 94-yard touchdown. Jackson Gribben slipped to the corner of the end zone for a two-point conversion, putting Temple in good shape at 28-6.
Temple attempted two passes on their opening possession, one was incomplete, the other drop back resulted in a fourth-down sack.
Pike County’s first pass resulted in Manny Watkins’ pick with 6:15 to go in the first quarter.
Cason McAnallen broke free off left tackle for 27 yards to the Pike County 25.
That set up Glenn’s 14-yard touchdown run with 2:41 to go in the first quarter. The PAT went wide right keeping the Tigers’ first lead of 2023 at 6-0.
On the second straight possession which began inside Pirates’ territory, a 31-yard out pass to McAnallan to the right sideline at the 10:30 mark of the second quarter put Temple up by 20 at 20-0.
Gribben to Watkins from five yards out with 25 seconds to go in the first half plus the two-point conversion put Temple on the doorstep of mercy leading 36-6 going into the break.
The Tigers busted through that door when J.D. Pinson broke through the Pirates’ defense for an 11-yard TD run. The point after by Tull put Temple up 43-6. JoJo Jones then tacked on a one-yard TD run at the three-minute mark of the third quarter and a Preston Griffin sneak capped Temple’s scoring.
Temple not only got balanced scoring but got big plays on defense with an interception in the first half and fumble recovery late in the third quarter.
Temple travels to Dalton to take on Christian Heritage next Friday night.
