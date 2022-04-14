The Temple City Council hosted their monthly meeting Tuesday where the Lakeland Park residential subdivision’s flooding issues led the discussion.
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Michael Johnson with all council members present.
Turnipseed Engineering gave a presentation pertaining to the findings of its hydrology study for the city of Temple in the Lakeland Park residential subdivision off Bar J Road.
City Engineer Greg Ashworth gave the findings of that hydrology study stating that “many in the room are aware of the issues in Lakeland Park and have seen photos and heard stories of how residents are being affected.”
Gary Pack, who lives on Dean Court in the Lakeland Park subdivision, said that the city knows about the flooding issues, but they also have pothole issues and believes the two problems are related.
According to Pack, the water overflows in the manhole cover at the top of the hill and floods towards the bottom and has come close to getting in homes at the bottom. He said he has tried to talk to the representative of the home builder, who blamed the city for this problem and said the city was supposed to build a retention pond.
Aside from mentioning the issues he is facing, Pack said he did want to thank Chief Lee and his police force for doing a recent welfare check on him after accidentally setting off an alarm and thanked the council for working on garbage issues last year.
Turnipseed has surveyed ditches, manhole pipes and the stream and the findings behind 224 Shelton Circle is that the pipes are installed reverse of the way they are supposed to be installed, so it doesn’t work, according to Ashworth.
“Water has to flow downhill unless you have a pump attached,” Ashworth said.
Turnipseed modeled what the storm water runoff would be prior to the existence of the neighborhood, what it is currently, and then they modeled it seven different ways to repair this.
Ashworth stated that a lot of the stormwater is coming off of the city’s spray field, and that in some ways this field is already acting as a retention pond.
It is flooding on Dean Court and on Lake Ridge Drive which is out of the city limits, per Ashworth. It appears that something is blocking one of the cross pipes causing it to back up in ditches along Lakeridge Drive, the study showed.
Tiffany Tubens, who lives at the bottom of the hill in Lakeland Park on Garner Way, said twice in the last six months the sewage streams have collapsed and the water goes into her porch area. She said it has been occurring for two years and she has tried to speak with the builder about it.
Tubens said she agreed with everything Pack said.
Seven alternatives were evaluated. Of these options, Turnipseed is recommending alternative seven which is to increase the size of the pipes, getting them flowing in the correct direction, and upgrading the ditches.
Ashworth stated that the best route would be to coordinate with the county to work on this issue and for the city to let him know who they want to be involved in these discussions so that the proposals can be worked on together.
Councilmember Richard Bracknell emphasized that time is an issue and the project needs to start immediately because the citizens have been “extremely patient.”
There was a motion by Bracknell to have Ashworth continue with this project, and to proceed with option number seven and to include consulting with the Carroll County engineer and to begin this process Wednesday. The motion was approved unanimously with a 5-0 vote.
