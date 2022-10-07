The Temple City Council held their monthly meeting earlier this week to discuss a city charter ordinance, rezoning request and approve expenditures.
Mayor Michael Johnson called the meeting to order with all council members present excluding Councilmember Richard Bracknell. Prior to approving the agenda as published, Johnson announced an amendment that needed to be made to the agenda to include a public hearing with the first reading of the proposed charter amendment, which was unanimously approved by the council.
Johnson called the public hearing to order and explained the purpose is to read the proposed ordinance to amend the city charter and then there would be the opportunity for public comment. According to City Attorney Carey Pilgrim, the city had talked about rearranging some of the ward boundaries to reflect data from the 2020 census and that has to be done by amendment to the city charter.
After Johnson read the proposed ordinance, City Administrator Bill Osborne explained that there are five wards in the city of Temple. Over the last 10 years, the city’s population has increased by approximately 1,000 residents with the biggest increase being in Councilmember Howard Walden’s ward. In order to evenly distribute the population it was determined that the city would need to move the residents of Bedrock Townhomes into Bracknell’s ward while the other three wards would stay the same.
There was no one present that wanted to speak for or against the reapportionment of the council ward boundaries, so the public hearing was closed. This ordinance will not be adopted until after the second public hearing on Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m., per Pilgrim.
There was another public hearing regarding a request from the Bentley Group for approval of the rezoning of a 16.16 acre tract of land on Billings Road from general commercial to light industrial. Johnson opened the public hearing and allowed for the applicant, Fred Bentley, to speak. Bentley was at the meeting with colleagues Jack Chapman and Matt Bentley in support of the request.
Bentley stated that he spoke with some of the Temple residents in the area of Billings Road where the tract of land requesting to be rezoned is located. He expressed that he “wants to try to work with them” regarding any concerns they have for the development. Councilmember Casey Russom asked about the lighting and expressed he does not want the lighting on the backside of the property to be facing any residents since there are a lot of bedrooms on the back of the homes near the property in question. Bentley explained that the plans are to have the lighting pointing downward.
There were no other citizens present to speak for or against this request. The council voted to uphold the Planning Commission’s unanimous vote and recommendation to change the zoning of this property from general commercial to light industrial with a unanimous vote to approve the request, 4-0.
The council unanimously voted to authorize the expenditure of $37,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for repairs to the Ivey Lake Sewer Lift Station. Johnson mentioned that this was discussed during this month’s committee’s meeting. More APRA funds were unanimously approved to be spent by the council for Cornerstone H20 to install the new screw screen auger shaft at the city’s sewer treatment plant at the cost of $6,330.
The next Temple City Council meeting will be held Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
