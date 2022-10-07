The Temple City Council held their monthly meeting earlier this week to discuss a city charter ordinance, rezoning request and approve expenditures. 

Mayor Michael Johnson called the meeting to order with all council members present excluding Councilmember Richard Bracknell. Prior to approving the agenda as published, Johnson announced an amendment that needed to be made to the agenda to include a public hearing with the first reading of the proposed charter amendment, which was unanimously approved by the council.

Trending Videos