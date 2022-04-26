Authorities confirmed that a Carroll County school bus was involved in a crash near Temple on Monday morning.
Temple Police Chief Creig Lee said in Temple’s Monday night committee’s meeting during his update that there were about six in the crash involving a Carroll County School bus that were more than just bumps and bruises.
The Georgia State Police reported 18 minor injuries.
According to Lee, the worst injury sustained was a little girl with a broken arm while the other minors complained of back and neck pain and sustained some scrapes.
Lee said the bus driver was found at fault in the crash after failing to yield by pulling into a “full lane of traffic.” Lee said the incident will likely result in a citation from the Georgia State Patrol, who is handling this incident.
According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol, a Carroll County school bus was traveling north on Bar J Road attempting to turn left to travel west onto GA 8. The school bus driver failed to yield the right of way and entered the path of a westbound dump truck.
The bus and dump truck struck each other, and the bus rotated counterclockwise and struck an eastbound SUV. Both the bus and SUV came to rest on the south side of the road.
Lee said while trying to investigate the scene, officers said they found it difficult to detain parents that arrived concerned about their children.
Carroll County school officials issued a statement Monday morning.
“District and school personnel are working closely with first responders regarding the bus accident that occurred this morning in Temple,” the release stated. “Some minor injuries have been reported. The scene is currently under investigation.”
Lee also added that had the initial crash been at a different location of the bus besides the “nose” that the incident could have been a lot worse than it was.
