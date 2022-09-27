The city of Temple held a special called meeting on Monday amid their monthly committee’s meeting to discuss recent activities by the Georgia Department of Transportation and vote on whether to adopt a resolution to make a Temple Road a one-way instead of a two-way.

Mayor Michael Johnson took an interlude from the 5:30 p.m. committee’s meeting to call to order the 6:30 p.m. special called meeting. According to Johnson, he met with State Representative Jay Collins and District 3 GDOT State Transportation Board member Dennis McEntire about repairing the walkway of the adjacent Temple United Methodist Church on Georgia Highway 113, which they did last week.

Trending Videos