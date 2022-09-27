The city of Temple held a special called meeting on Monday amid their monthly committee’s meeting to discuss recent activities by the Georgia Department of Transportation and vote on whether to adopt a resolution to make a Temple Road a one-way instead of a two-way.
Mayor Michael Johnson took an interlude from the 5:30 p.m. committee’s meeting to call to order the 6:30 p.m. special called meeting. According to Johnson, he met with State Representative Jay Collins and District 3 GDOT State Transportation Board member Dennis McEntire about repairing the walkway of the adjacent Temple United Methodist Church on Georgia Highway 113, which they did last week.
During the meeting, Johnson thanked both representatives for responding to the matter quickly to address residents’ concerns.
The council discussed a resolution to designate the one-block long Carrollton Avenue as a one-way street from Carrollton Street to Sage Street, which will enable the city of Temple and GDOT to require northbound large trucks to use Carrollton Avenue and will prohibit them from using that section of the street that is very close to the front of the Temple United Methodist Church.
“The city of Temple is working with Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to improve safety conditions for vehicular traffic and pedestrians along a section of Carrollton Street (Georgia Highway 113) in the downtown area, especially adjacent to the Temple United Methodist Church sanctuary and public sidewalk which are located very close to this highway’s right of way,” the resolution states.
According to the resolution, the particular concern are the northbound tractor trailer trucks which have damaged this sidewalk in the past as these vehicles traveled past the front of the church and then immediately had to navigate through a rather sharp curve to the right before having to stop, turn right onto Sage Street for a short distance and then cross Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
The council believes in the resolution’s language that pedestrian safety concerns could be resolved by having northbound traffic on Carrollton Street be directed to use the one-block long Carrollton Avenue to reach Georgia Highway 113 on Sage Street and then have a shorter distance to travel in the downtown area to reach this grade-level railroad crossing, per the resolution.
The council voted unanimously, 4-0, to adopt the resolution. The council discussed acquiring the necessary signage and would like truck drivers’ navigation updated. At this time, the city does not know what method of notification they will use to inform residents of the coming change.
