The second week of high school football games kick off tonight, with the cross-county Central versus Temple match-up being the game of the week.
The Temple High School Tigers will venture over to Lions’ territory to face off against Central High School tonight. Last week, Temple beat the Bowdon Red Devils; this is the Lions’ season-opener.
The game will be live-streamed on Gradick Sports’ Facebook page and will be broadcast on 98.9-FM.
Meanwhile, Bremen High School takes on Bowdon High School at 7:30 p.m. in Bremen on Friday. The Blue Devils are coming off a big shutout win last week against Landmark Christian. The game will be broadcast on 92.1-FM.
Carrollton High School travels to Coweta County to challenge Newnan High School on Friday evening. The Trojans look to rebound from their 46-24 loss against Collins Hill High School last week. The game will be broadcast on 102.7-FM.
Haralson County High School hosts Manchester High School at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The Rebels plan to continue their form after a memorable win against Pepperell High School last Friday. Listen to the live broadcast on 93.7-FM.
Heard County will host Darlington tonight. The Braves won last week’s season-opener against South Atlanta, 20-6.
Villa Rica High School and Mt. Zion High School are not scheduled to play this week.
For photos and scores of Friday’s games, be sure to check out the Times-Georgian website at times-georgian.com on Saturday morning.
Final scores, highlights and photos from this weekend’s match-ups will be published in Tuesday’s edition of the Times-Georgian.
