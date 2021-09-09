Temple has cancelled the municipal election the city had scheduled for Nov. 2 because none of the candidates who would have been on the ballot are opposed.
The City Council made the announcement on Tuesday during their monthly meeting, as required by state law for elections when there are unopposed candidates.
The qualifying period for the three seats with expiring terms this year ended on August 19. Incumbent Mayor Michael Johnson and Ward 2 Councilmember Howard Walden were the only candidates to meet that deadline for their posts and were effectively re-elected.
The Ward 1 council seat is held by Terron Bivens, but she elected not to seek another term. The only person to qualify for that seat was political newcomer, Casey Russom.
All of the candidates could theoretically have had opposition if anyone had stepped forward during the period allowed for write-in candidates. But Georgia law has created an elaborate set of hurdles for such candidates.
While voters can write in the name of anyone on their ballot — even fictional characters — only persons who have met the state's strict rules can be considered qualified write-in candidates.
For starters, someone who wishes to be a write-in candidate for a municipal election must file a notice of their intent with the county elections superintendent, have that notice published in the county’s legal organ (the Times-Georgian) — and have taken those steps “no later than seven days after the close of the municipal qualifying period for municipal elections" (which was August 26).
After that, there are additional steps a write-in candidate must take as spelled out in Georgia code section 21-2-133.
All three Temple municipal officers will start their new terms in January.
Russom, the councilman-elect for Ward 1, currently serves on the city’s Planning Commission, having been nominated for that post by Bivens.
Russom told the Times-Georgian that he works for a mechanical engineering company as a senior piping designer. He said that he was motivated to enter the race because of a longstanding interest in public service.
“I'm at a stage now in my career and my life where I have the drive and the time to do it,” he said.
Johnson will begin his second term as mayor, having overseen four year’s worth of change in a city that has grown by 20% over the past decade, according to the results of the 2020 Census.
Johnson is a former math teacher at Temple High School, where he also served as assistant coach for girls’ basketball.
Walden will begin his third term as council member for Ward 2 in January. The semi-retired real estate professional was first elected in 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.