On the second day of Haralson County's Hilburn-Patterson basketball tournament, Bowdon and Temple's boys were slated for a Carroll-County tilt.

With each team coming into the game 1-0 in tournament play, the game looked like it could be a close one before tip-off. But after Temple went on a 20-0 run to start the game, it was clear that would not be the case, and the Tigers went on to win 69-21.

