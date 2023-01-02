On the second day of Haralson County's Hilburn-Patterson basketball tournament, Bowdon and Temple's boys were slated for a Carroll-County tilt.
With each team coming into the game 1-0 in tournament play, the game looked like it could be a close one before tip-off. But after Temple went on a 20-0 run to start the game, it was clear that would not be the case, and the Tigers went on to win 69-21.
Temple was led by Darren Drayton, who finished the game with 14 points. Alex Banks was second on the team with 12, Tavarea Williams had 11, and Aman Jackson had 10.
Bowdon’s highest performer in the loss was Luke Ledbetter, who ended the game with eight points. Kaiden Prothro and Cameron Holloway both had five.
Temple's full-court press defense, as well as accurate three-point shooting allowed the Tigers to go ahead in the early stretch of the game.
Threes by both Ezekial Jacobson and Aman Jackson, added to a steal and score by Banks put Temple up 8-0 just over a minute into the game. Temple continued to press on defense, forcing turnovers and creating scores.
This time, Jackson and Williams converted from behind the arc, and with a couple inside scores, Temple was up 18-0 with 2:42 on the first quarter clock.. Though they had come close a few times, Bowdon had yet to find their first basket.
Abraham Knight had the score to make it a 20-0 game, but shortly after, Jordan Beasley found Bowdon’s first points of the game on an and-one score with 1:33 left in the first. Banks and Ledbetter then traded baskets, making the score 22-5 going into the second quarter.
The second quarter looked similar to the first, as Temple continued to press for most of the action and outscored Bowdon 19-8 going into the half. The Tigers continued to hit shots from long range, as Jacobson, Williams, and Jackson all had three pointers in the quarter.
After going into the half down 41-13, Bowdon needed to make up some ground. Ledbetter started things off strong for the Red Devils with the first score of the half, but Temple was still ultimately too much to handle.
Drayton had his biggest quarter of the night with nine points to help Temple cruise into a six-minute fourth quarter with a 62-21 lead.
The Tigers also went on to beat Haralson County 58-27 on the final day of the tournament, led by Banks who had 24 points in the win, and the Tigers were named tournament champions with a 3-0 record through tournament play. Banks was named boys’ tournament MVP, Jacobson earned the Patterson Award, and Jackson and Drayton were both named to the All-Tournament team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.