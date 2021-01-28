The Temple Tigers improved to 10-9 overall and 2-2 in Region 5-AA with a 63-25 win over Bremen earlier this week. Three players finished in double figures for the Tigers, RJ Boles leading with 18 points. Tate Colte and Shemar Wicker scored 10 each.
Bremen fell to 1-15 overall and 1-3 in the region.
Temple takes over Callaway at home Friday while Bremen plays at Haralson County.
The Lady Tigers improved to 4-14 overall and 1-3 in Region play with a 35-32 victory against Bremen. Temple’s girls snapped a 12-game losing streak.
The Lady Blue Devils dropped to 1-14 overall and 0-4 in region play heading into their contest with Haralson County.
The Blue Devils’ only win came against Haralson in the first meeting this year.
BowdonFourth-ranked Bowdon held on to beat B.E.S.T. Academy 71-68 in Region 6-A boys action Tuesday night. The Red Devils improved to 16-3 overall and 10-1 in the region.
Bowdon played without leading scorer Authur Johnson.
Four players had double-doubles for the Red Devils. Seth Farmer had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Kirequs Vaughn had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Tray Wyatt had 12 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists; and Kolton Drummond had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Andrew Hopson chipped in 7 points.
Bowdon plays at top-ranked Drew on Friday.
The Lady Red Devils head into Friday’s game with an 8-5 overall record and a 3-3 mark in the region.
Carrollton
The Carrollton boys improved to 7-10 overall and 4-5 in Region 5-AAAAAA with an 83-76 victory over East Paulding The Trojans led 35-30 at the half.
Carrollton plays a region game at home on Friday against Alexander.
The Lady Trojans take an 18-1 overall record and an 8-0 mark into Friday’s game.
Central
The Central boys fell to Cedartown 45-42 Tuesday in a Region 7-AAAA game.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Lions. Central dropped to 13-8 overall and 4-4 in the region.
The Central girls fell to 8-11 and 2-5 with a 40-35 loss to Cedartown.
Central hosts Heritage-Ringgold on Friday in a region game.
Haralson County
The Haralson County boys take a 5-11 overall record and a 0-3 region record into Friday night’s league game against Bremen.
The Lady Rebels are 14-2 overall and 2-1 in the region heading into their contest against Bremen.
Heard County
The Heard County boys take a 7-1 overall record and a 2-1 mark into Region 5-AA action into Friday’s non-region game at Pacelli on Friday.
The Braves play at Starr’s Mill on Saturday.
The Heard County girls play at Bremen on Tuesday.
The Lady Braves take a 14-3 overall record and a 3-0 mark in region play.
Mt. Zion
The Mt. Zion girls head into their two Region 5-AA games Friday at home against Armuchee and Bowdon with a 16-4 overall record and a 4-2 mark in league action.
It will be a rematch in both games. Armuchee beat Mt. Zion in the first meeting 55-29, while the Lady Eagles won the first meeting over Bowdon 43-42.
The Mt. Zion boys head into contests with a 6-10 overall record and a 3-6 record.
Villa Rica
The Wildcats scored a 67-41 victory over North Springs in Region 6-AAAAA action. The Wildcats led 31-22 at the half. The Wildcats improved to 12-8 overall and 6-3 in region play with the victory.
In girls’ action, the Lady Wildcats dropped to 3-14 overall and 1-5 in Region 6-AAAAA with a 74-47 loss to New Manchester.
It will be a busy weekend for the Villa Rica basketball teams, with a region game at Jackson-Atlanta on Friday and a non-region game at Rockmart on Saturday.
