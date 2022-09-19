Temple and Pepperell were tied 28-28 with less than two minutes left in the game.
Following a Cam Vaughn run inside the Pepperell 30-yard line, the lights went out in Rogers Stadium on the campus of Temple High School. After a short break, the lights were back on, and the Tigers took the field again.
It was second down and nine. In an empty set, Vaughn caught the snap, rolled to his right and delivered a dart to sophomore wide receiver McClann Metayer. Metayer caught it near the first-down sticks and cut it upfield, evading Pepperell defenders, stiff-arming his way to the Dragons’ two-yard line.
Metayer had his biggest game of the season in the win, finishing with 126 yards and a touchdown from his wide receiver spot.
One play later, Vaughn powered his way into the end zone on a QB keeper to the right, and after freshman Beckham Tull’s extra point, Temple took a 35-28 lead with 50 seconds left.
Pepperell's Demarcus Ragland returned the ensuing kickoff to the Dragon 30-yard line. From there, Pepperell’s offense had the ball with 41 seconds on the clock. Junior quarterback Erik Jensen threw two straight incompletions, the first being a near interception by Dilon McCoy and the second being a drop by Sam Ross over the middle.
On third and ten, Jensen finally connected on a 12-yard crossing route to Gage Owens, but Owens ran backwards, negating his forward progress to make it fourth and one with eleven seconds left.
On the fourth down play, Jensen scrambled to his right to pick up the first down, but a holding penalty along the offensive line backed Pepperell up even further. The play also ran nine seconds off the clock, giving Pepperell just two seconds for one last play on their own 35.
Jensen handed it off to running back Walter Clark. After being wrapped up a few yards down the field, Clark tossed it back to Jensen. The Temple defense converged, and a host of Tigers ushered Jensen out of bounds on the home sideline to seal the win.
Temple quarterback Vaughn finished the night with 223 yards and two touchdowns passing, and he also rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back CJ Gray also had a score for the Tigers, finishing with 57 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Gray was also a force on defense in the win, with a total of 10 tackles and a forced fumble.
Temple (3-2) will be at home again this week for a Carroll-County rivalry, as the Bowdon Red Devils (3-1) make the trip down Sage Street this coming Friday.
The Tigers kick off region play on the road at Lamar County on October 14.
