The City of Temple Council on Monday held a special called meeting to vote on two different agreements.
The council voted to adopt a resolution approving an intergovernmental agreement between Haralson County and the cities of Temple, Bremen, Buchanan, Tallapoosa and Waco related to imposition of a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST).
The TSPLOST is a 1% sales tax collected for up to five years or until the new maximum cap of $30 million is reached to be used for paving and maintenance of roads and bridges, purchases of equipment or any other capital expense dealing with transportation, originally approved in 2017.
The previous cap for the TSPLOST collection was $12 million.
Temple voted to approve this agreement unanimously and it will take effect if the voters of Haralson County vote for it in the Tuesday special election.
Voters narrowly passed the current TSPLOST in November 2017 with less than 1% majority, at 50.63% approval. Collections started a few months later in early 2018.
The tax will end on April 1 if voters don’t approve the new referendum. If approved, Temple will receive .16% of the proceeds since it has the least amount of Haralson County roads.
Additionally, the Council voted to authorize Mayor Michael Johnson to sign an agreement with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company, in order to provide certain esports programming through the city of Temple Recreation Department, with said agreement to be in effect through Dec. 31, 2022.
Incorporating an esports league will add a new activity to the community and bring in revenue. Participants can play from the comfort of their homes and compete against neighbors and others in the community.
The start up fee for the league is $250 and GGLeagues receives 30% of the revenue. The city will not have to acquire new hires, esports experts or any additional staff as the company will provide the necessary team to run the league.
The next city council meeting is April 4, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
