The city of Temple council held a public hearing last week and then considered taking action on the request to rezone a property located between Highway 113 and Asbury Road from single-family detached residential to design concept development (DCD).
Mayor Michael Johnson opened the public hearing to allow anyone present who wanted to speak in favor or opposition to do so.
Brian Musolf of Inline Communities was present to speak and stated that Engineer Kenneth Wood would be giving the presentation.
According to Musolf, Inline Communities was started seven years ago with his business partner, Brad Smith.
They are doing developments throughout the metro area and wanted the people to know that they are doing “upscale, high quality projects with amenities.” They are not interested in doing “starter homes or low quality homes,” per Musolf.
The intent of this development is to bring “families, empty nesters and young professionals into the neighborhood.”
According to Wood, he is from Carrollton, so he is “very familiar with the area.” Wood stated that they chose this property because everything is in close proximity.
From a land use standpoint, they are proposing multiple different sized homes that are within the DCD, single family attached and most being single family detached in three different sizes, per Wood.
The pair came up with different ideas for the development that they presented to the council. One plan had more variances with more lots, but it increased the open space. There was a different plan that was more of a DCD plan with 273 homes, one had 376 homes.
During the process they have located several creeks on the property which will potentially reduce the number of homes they can build between 240 and 250, per the presentation.
Wood anticipates that the attached home will be roughly $300,000 and the detached homes would vary from the low $300,000 to low $400,000. He stated there would be a mixture of different types of homes such as brick, hardy plank, stone accents, etc, but there will be no vinyl siding.
The pair stated that they have been made aware of the upgrades that need to be done and in response they want to make sure they know what their part would be in that.
Musolf stated he has had several conversations with Council member Casey Russom and other people on staff. He clarified that they were not proposing any of these plans on the night of the council meeting, but just requesting the rezoning change to DCD.
According to the pair, they will be bringing improvement money, anywhere from 2.7 to 3.7 million dollars in fees, before they even get started, based on calculations from staff.
Also, they will be spending a million in upgrades, the pump station they need to do, the force main and all the different requirements like decel lanes and other things.
“We will be bringing a lot of value in addition to a very high quality neighborhood,” Musolf said.
After the presentation there was an opportunity for questions. There were no citizens present to speak in opposition of the development.
Council member Howard Walden asked what the lot size on townhomes would be, it was stated they would be 24 foot wide minimum width and they would all have a two car garage. The depth would be around 120 feet.
Walden stated that he would like to see a DCD have something other than residential in it.
True DCDs would have restaurants in it, commercial, day care centers, etc. Walden stated he would like to see some office, commercial or neighborhood shopping.
There was a motion by Council member Hiley Miller to approve the request with a second from Council member Richard Bracknell. The vote to approve was 3-2 with Council member Russom and Walden opposing.
