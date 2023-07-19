The City of Temple have announced their 2023 Municipal Election qualifying will be taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Temple City Hall from Aug. 22-24. The positions up for election are Council Member Ward 3, Alexsis Boles, Council Member Ward 4, Tom Wallace, and Council Member Ward 5, Richard Bracknell.
On the city’s Facebook page it lays out that in order to run for any of the three positions come the November 7, 2023 election, candidates must come in between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on August 22, 23, or 24. According to the post, “Candidates may qualify on those dates by completing the qualifying documents and paying the filing fee.”
Of the three positions up for election, Ward 3 is the only position that was not initially elected. Ward 3’s Council Member, Boles, has been in her position on the City Council for just over a month after she was appointed by the Council replacing the elected Hiley Miller who resigned on March 28 after moving. Boles was appointed rather than elected because Ward Three’s seat only had 12 months left for reelection. Miller had beaten Dimicia Battle in 2019.
Both Wallace and Bracknell won their election in 2019 which they both ran unopposed. No Council Member has publicly shown intentions to run for re-election thus far, nor have they shown intentions to not run for reelection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.