The City of Temple have announced their 2023 Municipal Election qualifying will be taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Temple City Hall from Aug. 22-24. The positions up for election are Council Member Ward 3, Alexsis Boles, Council Member Ward 4, Tom Wallace, and Council Member Ward 5, Richard Bracknell.

On the city’s Facebook page it lays out that in order to run for any of the three positions come the November 7, 2023 election, candidates must come in between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on August 22, 23, or 24. According to the post, “Candidates may qualify on those dates by completing the qualifying documents and paying the filing fee.”