The Temple City Council held a special called meeting on Monday afternoon to adopt the 2022 millage rate.
Mayor Michael Johnson called the special meeting to order shortly following a public hearing regarding the millage rate which is required by law.
The council voted 4-0 to approve the 2022 rollback rate of 5.367 mills. This means there will be no increase in property taxes.
According to the city council published document regarding the five year history of levy, Temple has rolled back the millage rate for five consecutive years. In 2018, the millage rate was 6.127 and it has decreased each year following, leading to the current adopted 2022 millage rate of 5.367 mills.
The council adopted a resolution for the millage rate which was established “for the purposes for financing, in whole or in part, the city’s expenses for the fiscal year 2023,” the resolution stated.
City Administrator Bill Osborne announced that the Carroll County local option sales tax has been finalized with Temple receiving 4.40 percent of the LOST funds generated in Carroll County, which according to Obsorne, is a higher percentage than their proportionate share of the countywide population.
According to Osborne, the Haralson County LOST situation is still “uncertain.” The law requires a small city like Temple to receive at least as much as its percentage of countywide population. For Temple, this equates to .27 percent of the Haralson County LOST proceeds which is the proposed amount.
Haralson County has found a mediator for arbitration with a mediation meeting occurring either Sept. 12 or 21, per Osborne.
Osborne announced there will be another special called meeting prior to the Aug. 29 committees meeting, so the council can remove from the table a rezoning request from single family residential to single family detached residential at 927 Candy Kitchen Road.
This item is included in the Aug. 22 special meeting because, although tabling "up to 90 days" seems to be equivalent to "up to three months" with the city council's next regular monthly meeting not being until Monday, Sept. 12, this would be a tabling beyond the "up to 90 days" limitation, per Osborne.
Johnson issued a proclamation following the recent death of Temple resident Andy Blackstock in recognition of the various community services rendered by Blackstock.
“Andy Blackstock was firmly committed to service to his community and to his neighbors, whether his actions were to provide od for the needy, to lend a helping hand to those in trouble, or to give of himself to others to equip them better to overcome their problems. Almost three decades ago, Andy Blackstock resolved to do more than just talk about the need to help others, so he acted on that resolve by going into some of the poorer neighborhoods in Atlanta with containers of soup in order to refresh the bodies and spirits of those in need. Here in Temple he looked for ways to benefit those in need, including total strangers, by providing canned goods, dried beans, and encouraging words,” a portion of the resolution read by Johnson stated.
Temple will hold a special called meeting along with their committees meeting Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
