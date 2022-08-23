Carrollton Trojans - Tight End Jordan White - finished with five receptions for 68 yards and four touchdowns in a 69-7 win over Gadsden City.

Carrollton Trojans - Quarterback Julian “JuJu" Lewis - finished with 286 yards passing with five touchdowns in a 69-7 win over Gadsden City

Central Lions - Defensive End Juliuz Walton - Finished with two sacks, one forced fumble, three tackles for a loss and seven total tackles in a 36-12 win over Redan

Temple Tigers - Quarterback Cam Vaughn - rushed for 270 yards and six touchdowns on 18 carries, also passed for 49 yards in a 41-18 win over Pike County

Bremen Blue Devils - Dylan Huey - had one free-kick return touchdown after safety, one rushing touchdown and one interception in a 15-13 win over Heard County

