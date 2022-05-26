Here we go again.
My heart is breaking for the families in Uvalde, Texas following the school shooting that rocked our world again. As a member of the club of losing a child, these events hit me harder than most knowing the pain these families are suffering—and always will.
Earlier this week, Times-Georgian editor Bruce Guthrie gave me the greatest gift when he said,
“Plan to take the week off and send in a repeat.”
That comment brought a big smile to my face. Little did I know at that time the repeat I have chosen for today is one I hoped I would never have to run again. In September 2019, I interviewed Frank DeAngelis who was the principal at Columbine High School on that fateful day in 1999. As bad as I hate to say this, here it goes—here’s the repeat:
He was prepared to resign.
“You’re not going anywhere,” his superintendent Jon DeStefano responded.
After a fitful night of sleep and still in shock from the school shootings the day before which left 12 students and one faculty member dead, Columbine High School Principal Frank DeAngelis carried the heavy burden and survivors guilt no human should have to endure.
“I told Jon I would do whatever I had to do to help in the recovery and healing,” DeAngelis said.
That morning the community gathered at Light of the World Catholic Church to grieve the horrific tragedy less than 24 hours following the shooting.
“Representatives from the school district, law enforcement and faith community spoke first, trying to reassure our community that we would heal together, but the kids didn’t know them,” said DeAngelis. “They knew me. I knew they needed to hear from me—and I knew I needed to speak to them.”
As he stood in front of his students and faculty, many of them began to cry before he even uttered a word. And then they stood and began clapping.
“These kids knew that some people were looking for someone to blame other than the killers and their parents, and they knew that, at times, that someone was going to be me,” continued DeAngelis known to his students as Mr. De. “Their support in that moment weighed heavily against the guilt I felt.”
Overcome with emotion, DeAngelis turned away from the crowd and began to sob uncontrollably until he finally was able to speak.
“I am sorry for what happened and what you are feeling,” he told the audience. “I’d like to take a wand and wipe away what you are feeling, but I can’t do that. I’d like to tell you these scars will heal, but they will not.”
Mr. De promised his students he would stay through the spring of 2002, when the current students would graduate. And then he told them he loved them.
Following his talk, DeAngelis took advice from a friend who fought in Vietnam and had gone through therapy to learn how to cope with flashbacks and trauma. He told Mr. De, “Frank, you’re going to find every reason to help others but not help yourself. But if you don’t help yourself, you’re not going to be able to help anybody else.”
Earlier that day, DeAngelis was told by a school official that if he sought counseling, he shouldn’t tell anyone.
“He said it would be considered a sign of weakness,” said DeAngelis. “That comment still disturbs me. Thankfully, I listened to my friend and found a therapist. The help my therapist has given me through the years since has been invaluable.
“At another service, I lost it again while addressing the students,” added DeAngelis. “A counselor later told me, ‘Frank, even though you didn’t say a word, your actions spoke louder than any message you could have delivered because you gave those kids permission to cry.’”
For the next two weeks, 13 memorial services were conducted. When school resumed, the administration made the decision to relocate to nearby Chatfield where students would share the building in two shifts to finish the school year.
One night while attending a candlelight vigil, Father Leone at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church asked Mr. De to come to the altar. Father Leone asked the students to come forward and lay their hands on their principal.
“Frank, you were spared for a reason,” Father Leone whispered in Mr. De’s ear. “You should have died. God has a plan for you. Now you need to rebuild that community. You’re not going to have to walk this journey alone. Frank, I have no answers. How could this happen in our community? But we have to live by faith and not by sight. As Proverbs says, ‘In his heart, a man plans his course, but the Lord determines his steps.’”
Those words marked a turning point for Mr. De. DeAngelis emphasized the importance of being alert and aware of any red flags among students.
“The killers were a couple of intelligent kids who could turn on the charm when they needed to and come off as, at worst, the troublesome kid next door,” he said. “They were far more evil than that. They stored up hate. They plotted. They assembled arsenals.
“Media reports painted a picture that the killers were kids ‘on the outside’ at Columbine—wrong,” continued DeAngelis. “What we saw were two kids in advanced placement classes. One was in the gifted and talented program throughout elementary school. The other took steps to join the Marines, but the fact that he was taking the prescription antidepressant Luvox kept him from being accepted by the Corps.”
DeAngelis encouraged parents to be aware, especially those of teenagers. Even though they are discovering their independence, it’s important to realize they are still children and haven’t matured to adulthood.
“If one of the parents had walked into their son’s room, we wouldn’t be talking about Columbine in the way we do today,” said DeAngelis. “If they had gone in his room, they would have found pipe bombs. Even when the evidence was in their faces, they seemed to ignore it.
“In late 1998, a gun store clerk called and told the father of one of the killers his ammunition had arrived,” DeAngelis continued. “The father replied that he hadn’t ordered anything. In reality, the killer had ordered nine ten-round magazines for one of the rifles. Because he had pre-paid for them, he brazenly walked into the gun store and picked up the ammunition, no questions asked.”
Since the Columbine shooting, DeAngelis has used his experience to transform public education. He’s lobbied for more than increased school security measures. He’s partnered with a number of groups, organizations and foundations to make positive changes in schools. And he’s been instrumental in promoting mental health counseling for teachers, parents and students who’ve experienced tragedy.
“It’s important for our students, faculty, staff and parents to hear his message,” said Oak Mountain Academy Headmaster Patrick Yuran. “As Mr. De emphasized—‘The unimaginable is possible. On any given day, the unthinkable can happen. We must be prepared.’ It’s important our community works as a team. We have increased security measures that are part of our everyday fabric for the safety of our children that didn’t exist years ago. That’s the Columbine effect.”
Frank DeAngelis didn’t expect his life to change on the beautiful morning of April 20, 1999 when he walked into Columbine High School. Through the darkness that followed, he knew he needed to lead and took to heart the message from John 8:12: “When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness but will have the light of life.’”
“While Mr. De addressed our Oak Mountain Academy students during a special assembly, he talked about the importance of finding faith in something they can believe in,” said Yuran. “He encouraged our students to always know it’s OK to open up and have a support system with family and friends. ‘You can’t be alone,’ he emphasized. ‘It’s important to surround yourself in a loving community.’”
“Even when you’re mad at your mom and your dad, tell them you love them,” DeAngelis encourages students wherever he speaks. “Even when you’re upset with your siblings, it’s important to listen to them. What you will find is if you ever experience a tragedy, they will be there for you when you need them.”
Following the Columbine shooting, Mr. De led his students and faculty the only way he knew how—to express his grief. Instead of his original promise to serve as principal until 2002, he expanded his time to remain principal at Columbine High School until his retirement in 2014.
His 2019 book “They Call Me Mr. De,” DeAngelis tells the story by how he begins he day by saying these names—“Cassie Bernall, Steven Curnow, Corey DePooter, Kelly Fleming, Matthew Kechter, Daniel Mauser, Daniel Rohrbough, Dave Sanders, Rachel Scott, Isaiah Shoels, John Tomlin, Lauren Townsend and Kyle Velasquez.”
“It saddens me that while the killers’ names are mentioned often, those of the murder victims are not,” said DeAngelis. “Much—too much—has been written about the killers. They desired attention, even in death. They succeeded in attaining it. In fact, years later, many in the media still are preoccupied with their killers and warped motives.”
Frank “Mr. De” DeAngelis has led with grace, dignity, courage, love and a lot of sleepless nights since the Columbine shooting. He could have easily followed the advice of the school official following the shooting to not tell anyone he sought counseling as it might show weakness.
Instead, Mr. De turned the other cheek and followed one of the most valuable leadership skills of Jesus when he first faced his grieving, heart-broken audience.
He wept.
