The Djoli Kelen organization invites audiences to travel the world without leaving the Carrollton Center for the Arts as the group celebrates African dance, storytelling, music and culture with the presentation of "Telling Our Stories" scheduled February 4 at 7 pm.
The Atlanta-based non-profit Djoli Kelen (pronounced Jo-lee Keh-leh) is dedicated to preserving, highlighting and advancing the transformative power of African and African Diaspora dance, music and culture in America.
“I think audiences will be absolutely captivated by this show,” said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “The music, dancing and storytelling are a real feast for the senses, too rich to miss!”
For those wanting an even more immersive experience, there will be a one-and-a-half hour "Telling Our Stories" educational outreach workshop that afternoon at 3 pm. This workshop provides more in depth educational information and hands-on experience in African dance, music and culture.
Tickets for the performance are $15 for adults and $10 for youth and are on sale at the center’s box office or online at carrolltonarts.com. The workshop is $10, to be paid at the door.
"Djoli Kelen: Telling Our Stories" is sponsored by Dr. Richard and Marilyn Glass.
What: Djoli Kelen: Telling Our Stories
When: February 4, 7pm / Workshop: February 4 / 3pm
Where: Carrollton Center for the Arts
For questions concerning this exhibit or the Carrollton Center for the Arts, please call Tim Chapman, Arts Superintendent at (770) 838-1083.
