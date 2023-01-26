The Djoli Kelen organization invites audiences to travel the world without leaving the Carrollton Center for the Arts as the group celebrates African dance, storytelling, music and culture with the presentation of "Telling Our Stories" scheduled February 4 at 7 pm.

The Atlanta-based non-profit Djoli Kelen (pronounced Jo-lee Keh-leh) is dedicated to preserving, highlighting and advancing the transformative power of African and African Diaspora dance, music and culture in America.

