Televised game and area rivalry highlight week-one action

With the kickoff of 2023 high school football in the state of Georgia set for today, the Times-Georgian rounds out its previews of two coverage-area games per day by looking at Carrollton’s nationally televised matchup with Langston Hughes and an area rivalry between Heard County and Bremen.
Previews of Bowdon at Manchester and Haralson County at Rabun County can be found in Wednesday’s paper, and previews of Redan at Central and Pike County at Temple can be found in Thursday’s edition.
Last season, Heard County and Bremen came down to the wire, the only difference in the game being extra points as Bremen won 15-13.
Carrollton’s game is set to be broadcasted on ESPN2 with a much earlier kickoff time than usual, at 6 p.m.
Langston Hughes @ Carrollton
Last meeting: N/A
The Trojans
After a lopsided win over the visiting Alexander Cougars last Friday in preseason scrimmage play, Carrollton is again riding high going into the start of the regular season.
As was previewed before the Alexander scrimmage, Carrollton returns their main offensive contributors from last season’s run to the 7A state championship game, including running back Bryce Hicks, four-star receiver Caleb Odom, and quarterback prospect Julian Lewis, who was recently ranked atop the recruiting class of 2026.
Another player that had a notable performance in the scrimmage game against Alexander was freshman running back Messiah Satterwhite, who had over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns in junior varsity snaps.
On defense, the Trojans do not project to start any seniors along the defensive line, but they nonetheless have young talent including Jacob Levy, who was recently crowned a 16U national champion heavyweight wrestler.
And this line will be reinforced by seniors Brodie Bradburn and Montreze Smith at inside linebacker, as well as a secondary that returns all but one starter from last year.
The Panthers
Of course, the main reason this matchup is being televised is the level of talent on both teams. As far as team rankings go, Carrollton was ranked by Maxpreps as the No. 12 team in the nation, while Langston Hughes came in at No. 14.
The Panthers are led by quarterback Prentiss “Air” Noland, a four-star senior, ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 39 overall prospect in the class of 2024 and the third-ranked quarterback in the nation behind Dylan Raiola of Buford and Julian Sayin of Carlsbad, Calif.
The Ohio State commit Noland’s passing stats from last season look very similar to those of Carrollton’s Lewis, with 4,095 yards and 55 touchdowns through the air.
The Panthers went 15-0 last season, winning the 6A state championship by defeating Gainesville, 35-28.
Another touted prospect on Hughes’ squad is along the offensive line, as tackle Dontrell Glover is also a four-star recruit, ranked in the top 200 in the class of 2025.
Hughes graduated their leading rusher from last season’s run to a state title, running back Jekail Middlebrook, who had 1,389 yards and 20 scores on the ground. However, their second leading rusher, Justus Savage, also rushed for over a thousand yards last season and returns for his senior year.
On defense, Langston Hughes graduated eight different seniors that played in all 15 games for them last year, and two more that played in 14 out of 15 games. This includes leading tackler Gannon Weathersby.
Heard County @ Bremen
Last Meeting: August 19, 2022 @ Heard County (Bremen won 15-13)
The Blue Devils
Bremen started week one of the preseason with a difficult loss to Rockmart, but the Devils have since righted the ship with a 30-7 win over Mount Zion last week.
Running backs Parr Folsom and Trent McPherson looked to be in mid-season form last Friday, both breaking off long runs and scoring a pair of touchdowns each.
Quarterback Carson Kimball led the Bremen varsity offense against Mount Zion, with last season’s primary starter Aiden Price on the sideline without pads on, which could be a situation to watch in the games ahead.
Bremen statistically had the top defense in their region last season in passing yardage, scoring and total defense, and against Mount Zion, they looked very similar, forcing the Eagles into a punt or turnover in all but one drive.
The Braves
Heard County had two losses in the preseason, but given the level of competition in these games (A-DII state champion Bowdon and 5A second round playoff team Northside), the Braves held their ground well.
Throughout both scrimmages, Heard proved that they have two capable quarterbacks on the roster, with projected starter junior Shaun Swofford and freshman Ethan Tisdale both showing flashes in production.
Junior running back Dereon Pearson looks poised for a breakout season this year, last week scoring a rushing touchdown for the Braves first score of the night, and senior leading receiver and defensive back L.J. Green has been a proven playmaker in the preseason with multiple touchdown catches and an interception against Bowdon.
Another player to watch this season for Heard County is senior defensive back/running back Qua Nelson, who had several key plays late in the season last year and had a 78-yard carry against Bowdon.
