Televised game and area rivalry highlight week-one action

Bremen touted their region’s top statistical total defense last year, and they appeared to be up to this standard against Mount Zion last week. Pictured is linebacker/running back Trent McPherson.

 Photo / Tucker Cole

With the kickoff of 2023 high school football in the state of Georgia set for today, the Times-Georgian rounds out its previews of two coverage-area games per day by looking at Carrollton’s nationally televised matchup with Langston Hughes and an area rivalry between Heard County and Bremen.

Previews of Bowdon at Manchester and Haralson County at Rabun County can be found in Wednesday’s paper, and previews of Redan at Central and Pike County at Temple can be found in Thursday’s edition.