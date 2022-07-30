Richard Sigman

Richard Sigman

The Carrollton Police Department is investigating a murder that occured on Adamson Square shortly after midnight this morning.

Richard Sigman, 47, of Carrollton, has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of crime for his alleged involvement in the dead of University of West Georgia student Anna Jones, 18, of Carrollton, according to a CPD press release.

Trending Videos