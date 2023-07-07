A Carrollton teenager was arrested for an after hours break-in at Arbor Place Mall.
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 9:58 pm
A Carrollton teenager was arrested for an after hours break-in at Arbor Place Mall.
Jessie Cole, 18, was charged with two counts of second degree burglary and second degree criminal damage to property for the early Sunday morning burglary.
According to an arrest warrant, Cole entered the mall between 5-6 a.m. Sunday, July 2.
The warrant stated he used force to gain entry and caused over $500 worth of damage. Cole entered the Talk & Fix business within the mall at 6700 Douglas Boulevard and took several electronic devices, according to one of the burglary warrants.
No specific amount was given for the devices taken.
The criminal damage to property warrant said he damaged the push bar and door latch to gain entry.
Cole was denied bond during his first appearance bond heading on Monday by Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp.
