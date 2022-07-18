Ted Roberts, 75, of Dallas passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Ted was born Nov. 17, 1946, in Paulding County, the son of the late Hugh M. Roberts and Molly Cole Roberts Shead.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Guynell Roberts; sons and daughter-in-law, Jeff Roberts, Dallas, Nathan and Jennifer Roberts, Dallas; brothers, Waymon Roberts, Edward Roberts both of Dallas; sisters, Danita Harper and Sarah Roberts, Dallas; four grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, M. B Roberts, Kenny Shead and Radford Roberts; and sister, Betty Williams.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. from The Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with the Rev. Eddie Denson officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 6-8 p.m.
Interment will follow the service in Melrose Hills Memorial Park with Nathan Roberts, Jeff Roberts, Austin Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Dorsey Roberts and Joey Roberts serving as pallbearers.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
