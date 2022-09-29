I didn’t know it at the time, but Sunday, September 18, was National Back to Church Sunday, according to a headline I read in passing somewhere on social media or the various news sites I scan. I was in church on that particular Lord’s Day though not as part of the national observance, since I try to be there every Sunday.
Of course, there has been a lot of conversation about church attendance since the impact of the covid outbreak which kept most everyone pretty much isolated for almost a year and a half, at least from events like church and social functions, even school. But church attendance had been in decline before then, according to statistics I have seen.
But as a result of the covid isolation, many regular church attenders did not return to their pews for a long time even when it was deemed relatively safe if wearing masks and socially distancing from one another.
And many still have not gone back to corporate worship, leaving many churches to encourage member families and church friends to come back home.
An outgrowth of the covid outbreak that has remained a factor is online worship. Even churches where attendance has recovered to or near pre-covid levels are employing this tool to reach out, especially to the unchurched.
I took advantage of “church TV” during the pandemic stay-at-home period and found it helpful in a number of ways, especially as a means to “attend” live Sunday School, morning and evening worship and Wednesday night services - and even now if I have to be absent for some reason.
Another way it has helped one like me who is hard of hearing in one ear and can’t hear good out of the other when I am in a large gathering, is that when the service is posted online I can listen to it again, turning the volume up as loud as I need, to catch the parts I missed or just to enjoy a good sermon or good singing again.
I also use the electronic media to watch and listen to services from other churches in our area. I regularly tune in to five or six different broadcasts for at least a while, hearing different preachers. In a couple of viewings, I get to see old friends from churches I formerly attended, one from when I was a teenager. Although I see different styles of worship and preaching from different denominations, it is a blessing to hear them proclaim the good news of the Gospel.
But as helpful as these digital transmissions are, they don’t compare to actually being in the same room sharing with brothers and sisters in Christ the presence of the Spirit in the place. Even drive-up church was good (certainly a different experience) with the pastor proclaiming the message from a trailer hooked to the back of a truck at the back of the parking lot, but only being able to wave to others behind closed windows in the surrounding cars was not the same.
As I related here back in January, Momma didn’t know anything about the covid pandemic. She was gone on long before that came along and was born one year after the 1918 flu pandemic which reportedly affected 500 million people worldwide and killed 50 million.
Even had she been around for such things, I think she would have had me in church every time the door was open, if it was. Church was within walking distance for some of my growing-up years and, short of being on our deathly sick bed, we didn’t miss Sunday morning service, Sunday evening service, Wednesday night prayer meeting and even Saturday night young people’s service, not to mention special revivals and singings.
I guess she instilled in me a desire to attend church even though as a child I might have rather slept late. I am glad she did. For a short period of my life I stayed away from church, but when Sunday morning came, I always felt like I should be there.
I am glad I went back to all the blessings I had been missing.
