I didn’t know it at the time, but Sunday, September 18, was National Back to Church Sunday, according to a headline I read in passing somewhere on social media or the various news sites I scan. I was in church on that particular Lord’s Day though not as part of the national observance, since I try to be there every Sunday.

Of course, there has been a lot of conversation about church attendance since the impact of the covid outbreak which kept most everyone pretty much isolated for almost a year and a half, at least from events like church and social functions, even school. But church attendance had been in decline before then, according to statistics I have seen.

Trending Videos