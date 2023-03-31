Carrollton, Ga., March 31, 2023 – West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) is hosting four “West Georgia Tech Night” events during the month of April. The events will take place from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on the following days: April 13 at the Douglas and LaGrange campuses; April 18 at the Carroll campus; and April 25 at the Coweta campus. There is no cost to attend.

Come to one or all four events to see, experience, and learn what WGTC offers through interactive program table displays, lab demonstrations, and tours with WGTC faculty and staff. Representatives from admissions, financial aid, and adult education will also be available to answer questions.

