Teams open season with big wins

Alexander and Chapel Hill got shutout wins while Douglas County picked up a victory on its oldest rival in the opening week of the new season.
Alexander opened the season at home with a 48-0 win over Riverwood while Chapel Hill defeated Stone Mountain 17-0 at home.
A day later, Douglas County and Lithia Springs traveled to Henry County for the Inner City Classic at Stockbridge High. The Tigers jumped on Lithia Springs early and came away with a 52-13 win over its oldest rival.
Douglas County coach Johnny White was expecting a much closer affair against the Lions, who are considered a playoff caliber team.
“I did not expect that score,” White said. “I know the turnovers hurt them. Considering we had some key players out, I was happy with the win. Our running game was good, but I would like to see a lot more out of it.”
White noted that return leading rusher Latrelle Murrell was out with an injury and backup Chris Morgan is still recovering from an injury.
Junior quarterback Sire Hardaway was near perfect on the afternoon.
Hardaway was 24-of-26 passing for 305 yards and four touchdowns.
Sophomore wide receiver James Johnson had six receptions for 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
In all, Hardaway connected with seven different receivers. They each had at least two receptions.
The Tigers amassed 115 yards on the ground on 24 carries with Morgan leading the way with 52 yards on eight carries.
“I don’t think people will be able to double team our receivers,” White said. “We had some guys step up and that will help.”
Lithia Springs quarterback Jai’Que Hart threw for 330 yards and two touchdowns, but also accounted for four interceptions.
Senior Demarco Brownlee had 78 yards rushing on 16 carries as the Lions accounted for 122 rushing yards.
Despite the big win, White is still confident that Lithia Springs will be a force in its region.
“They are a playoff team,” White said. “I know they will have a shot at a home playoff game.”
The Lions will try to bounce back against another county rival in Alexander.
The Cougars opened the season with a 48-0 home win over Riverwood. It was the largest margin of victory in a season-opener for the Cougars.
Senior wide receiver Eric Singleton had four touchdown receptions.
